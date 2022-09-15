ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin to get federal funding for additional electric vehicle charging stations along major roadways

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Federal Highway Administration has approved Wisconsin’s plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) initiative. The approval means that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) can now receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson

(KTLA) – A flight from California to Hawaii was interrupted, but not because of an incident or safety issue. Passengers were instead directed to pay attention to a musical type of in-flight instruction. On Friday, passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with...
HONOLULU, HI
wearegreenbay.com

Gorgeous mid-September weather for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A high pressure ridge in the forecast as the week begins. That means Monday will be filled with sunshine, along with light winds and comfy air. Highs get in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, mid 70s near the lake. Winds will be light out of the west.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Isl’d game day weekend storms

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Rain continues primarily to the north & west for tonight. We could see a downpour in the Green Bay/Appleton areas throughout the evening hours, but around 10pm, storm chances move back further north. More thunderstorm chances roll in tonight and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI

