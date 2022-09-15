ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois volleyball wins 4 in a row with tough pre-conference schedule

By Brice Bement
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is coming off a fourth straight win after beating Eastern Illinois in Charleston last night. Before heading to EIU, the number 25 ranked team went 3-0 in the Dayton Invitational, facing off against Dayton, Villanova and Missouri State. Head coach Chris Tamas says he wants to challenge his team in preseason so that they are ready for Big Ten play.

“We’re faced off against those tough teams at the beginning, I think it pays off and it kind of exposes what you’re maybe not so good at and get a chance to work on it,” Tamas said.

“We’re battled tested every day,” Junior outside hitter Raina Terry said. “The Big Ten is a great conference, we’re the best in the country, so we have to do that in preseason too. We can’t just play a bunch of easy teams and roll over them and not be battled tested come time for Big Ten play.”

Illinois has one last weekend before Big Ten play. They head to Milwaukee this weekend to play Illinois State and Marquette (No. 19), before their first home game vs. Maryland.

Community Policy