Kansas looks to improve to 3-0 in visit to Houston

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

The Jayhawks are scoring more than 52 points a game. They will try and continue their early success in a visit to Houston on Saturday.

The Cougars look to rebound after dropping a 33-30 two overtime thriller at Texas Tech last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Devin Neal is tied for first in the nation with five touchdowns this season. Neal has four rushing touchdowns and a TD reception to become the first Jayhawk since 2009 to have five touchdowns in the first two games. The Cougars are tied for 47th in the nation by allowing 111 yards rushing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cobee Bryant sealed the team’s 55-42 win over West Virginia last week with an interception return for a touchdown. It was his second touchdown of the year after he returned a blocked field goal for a score in the opener against Tennessee Tech.

DL Derek Parish set an American Athletic Conference record against the Red Raiders with 6 ½ tackles for losses and 4 ½ sacks. The 4 ½ sacks rank third in school history and are the most by a Cougar since 1990.

