Kansas looks to improve to 3-0 in visit to Houston

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

The Jayhawks are scoring more than 52 points a game. They will try and continue their early success in a visit to Houston on Saturday.

The Cougars look to rebound after dropping a 33-30 two overtime thriller at Texas Tech last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Devin Neal is tied for first in the nation with five touchdowns this season. Neal has four rushing touchdowns and a TD reception to become the first Jayhawk since 2009 to have five touchdowns in the first two games. The Cougars are tied for 47th in the nation by allowing 111 yards rushing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cobee Bryant sealed the team’s 55-42 win over West Virginia last week with an interception return for a touchdown. It was his second touchdown of the year after he returned a blocked field goal for a score in the opener against Tennessee Tech.

DL Derek Parish set an American Athletic Conference record against the Red Raiders with 6 ½ tackles for losses and 4 ½ sacks. The 4 ½ sacks rank third in school history and are the most by a Cougar since 1990.

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies

Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas Shrine Bowl announces head coaches for 50th game

HAYS, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors released their selections of head coaches for the 2023 game, the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl game in history. Blue Valley Northwest head coach Clint Rider will serve as the head coach for the East team, while Hays High School head coach Tony Crough will lead the West team during the game. It’ll be played July 15, 2023, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas.
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
LEAWOOD, KS
kshb.com

Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
