Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List

Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards

Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, plus open beta details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Now, new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” MacTavish and “Ghost” Riley, infiltrate.Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single-player campaign mode, as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.While the...
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking

In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced

In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
Call of Duty is still at the center of Microsoft’s fight to acquire Activision

Sony and Microsoft’s war of words over the Xbox maker’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continued on Thursday, with both companies exchanging statements about Microsoft’s commitment to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation. The public back-and-forth occurred just as reports suggest that the European Union may increase its...
Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Hollow Knight: Silksong DLC Is Officially Coming To PS4 And PS5. The upcoming release schedule for Hollow Knight: Silksong includes PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The... Hollow Knight: Silksong Looks To Be Yet Another Impeccable Adventure From Team Cherry. Nov 3, 2019...
Overwatch 2 Devs Working on Season 8 Hero and Maps for Season 13

Blizzard is already play-testing heroes and maps for later seasons even though Overwatch 2 has yet to release. According to an interview with Eurogamer, Blizzard is always looking ahead and whether it's cosmetics, heroes, or maps, the company is always working on new content. Two developers had the time to talk to Eurogamer including Commercial Lead Jon Spector and Game Director Aaron Keller.
October 2nd is Overwatch’s last day on earth

Despite an earlier promise that Overwatch and Overwatch 2 would peacefully coexist, we recently learned that there can be only one. And now we have a date for when Overwatch prime goes offline: October 2nd. In an interview with Eurogamer, Overwatch commercial lead Jon Spector explained that on October 2nd,...
