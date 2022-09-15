Read full article on original website
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, the White House said Monday, announcing a rare success in U.S.-Taliban talks since the militant group took power a little more than a year ago Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. He was traded for Bashir Noorzai, a...
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal
UNITED. NATIONS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is urging Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers, saying the window of opportunity “is about to close.”. In a wide-ranging press conference on the...
World leaders gather 'at time of great peril' at UN
It took a Queen to shake up this year's high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly -- an annual whirlwind shindig known as UNGA that will begin on Tuesday.
Biden's stating the pandemic is over is premature as billions in relief funds are sought
President Joe Biden has made multiple headlines due to his interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night where, among other things, he declared that the coronavirus pandemic “is over.”
Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world. It did not say when the alert would take effect. The move would come as violence rises in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces in cities and villages leaving at least 85 Palestinians dead so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it passed by a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
