Redmond Library is looking to create a community hub through a new library

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Library is looking to extend its shelves and make room for more books and create a community hub. The library is looking to get a new building that will be bigger than the Bend library. The new Redmond library is supposed to be 40,000 square feet.

The plan is to create a creative DIY space, large multi-purpose meeting rooms, and a children's discovery area with a story time space for Central Oregonians.

Construction for the new building will take place on January 2023 through the fall of 2024. While the new building is underway, people will be able to go to a temporary location at 2127 South Highway 97.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the Deschutes Public Library Director to learn more about the new library. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

