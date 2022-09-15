Read full article on original website
Biden says the pandemic is 'over' - now END the mandates, Republicans say: GOP demands cease to all COVID restrictions after President's 60 Minutes interview declaration
President Joe Biden declared the covid-19 pandemic is 'over' in a statement that took officials in his administration by surprise and led to questions about why the government continues to enforce federal mandates and seek more funding to fight the disease. Biden's statement, made during an interview with CBS' 60...
