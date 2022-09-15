Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man who killed woman in Radcliff right after his prison release sentenced 70 years
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A convicted felon murdered a woman just two months after he was released from prison. Now, he's going back behind bars. Angela Kerr was shot and killed at a Radcliff home on March 12, 2021. "She was a loving, kind person. Heart of gold, sometimes...
WLKY.com
Kevon Lawless trial: Prosecutor argues disagreement led to death of 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the fourth day in the Kevon Lawless trial, new details emerge about what possibly led to the shooting deaths of Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles, in August 2020. Previously, a key witness testified that she set Waddles up to be robbed by...
WLKY.com
Jury finds man guilty of murdering Louisville 3-year-old, her father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury began deliberating Wednesday the fate of a man accused of killing a 3-year-old Louisville girl and her father. The jury finished deliberating late Wednesday night and found Kevon Lawless guilty on all counts. He was being charged with two counts of murder and one...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman carjacks vehicle with child inside, strikes business and person
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a Texas woman is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Louisville with a child inside and then striking a person. Anneyska Garcia, 18, flagged down a car and asked the man driving for a ride at the intersection of Longfield Avenue and South Fifth Street, police said. That is just south of Churchill Downs.
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
wdrb.com
Private investigator who helped search for missing Louisville woman sentenced for tax fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former private investigator who volunteered his services to a family looking for a loved one who has been missing for three years has been sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Tracy Leonard from Clarksville will spend...
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
WLKY.com
Teenagers arrested in Seymour during traffic stop, police say
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
7-Year-Old's Asphyxiation Death Is Ruled Homicide, 2 Children's Center Employees Fired
Ja'Ceon Terry died on July 17 at a center for children with emotional or mental health needs Investigators in Kentucky declared the death of a 7-year-old boy who died of "positional asphyxia" while in foster care a homicide. According to a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police, the investigation continues into Ja'Ceon Terry's July 17 death. No one has been charged with a crime stemming from Ja'Ceon's death. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the boy's cause of death last week. At the time he died, Ja'Ceon was under the...
WLKY.com
Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
WLKY.com
Several shots fired at Clarksville Police chief's home; ISP investigating
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Several shots were fired at the Clarksville Police chief’s home on Sunday, launching an investigation by the Indiana State Police. At around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Evergreen Drive after receiving a call about shots fired. When officers...
WLKY.com
Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims
SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
WLKY.com
Louisville mayoral forum 2022, part 1: Focus on crime, public safety, policing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the first of four WLKY Mayoral Candidate Forums, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg talked about crime, public safety and policing. One promises a return to classic crime-fighting tactics, with his current suburban police chief as his top public safety officer. The other promises...
WLKY.com
Rash of weekend shootings that left one man dead cause worry on the Watterson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers are expressing unease after a rash of weekend shootings on the Watterson Expressway left one victim critically injured and another man dead. Courtney Willett said she spends at least an hour driving on the Watterson daily. "It's just me and my daughter," Willett said. "She's...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Schnitzelburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived they found a man...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
