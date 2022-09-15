ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Jury finds man guilty of murdering Louisville 3-year-old, her father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury began deliberating Wednesday the fate of a man accused of killing a 3-year-old Louisville girl and her father. The jury finished deliberating late Wednesday night and found Kevon Lawless guilty on all counts. He was being charged with two counts of murder and one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman carjacks vehicle with child inside, strikes business and person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a Texas woman is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Louisville with a child inside and then striking a person. Anneyska Garcia, 18, flagged down a car and asked the man driving for a ride at the intersection of Longfield Avenue and South Fifth Street, police said. That is just south of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Teenagers arrested in Seymour during traffic stop, police say

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
People

7-Year-Old's Asphyxiation Death Is Ruled Homicide, 2 Children's Center Employees Fired

Ja'Ceon Terry died on July 17 at a center for children with emotional or mental health needs Investigators in Kentucky declared the death of a 7-year-old boy who died of "positional asphyxia" while in foster care a homicide. According to a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police, the investigation continues into Ja'Ceon Terry's July 17 death. No one has been charged with a crime stemming from Ja'Ceon's death. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the boy's cause of death last week. At the time he died, Ja'Ceon was under the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims

SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived they found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY

