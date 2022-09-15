ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community

Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
KCCI.com

DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report September 17

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tabetha Suzanne Tingwald, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation. Officers responded to a report of a burglary with assault in the 700 block of 18th Street. September 13, 2022.
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call

DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted

In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
KCCI.com

Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
KCCI.com

ARL of Iowa sees significant increase in animals brought to its facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some animal shelters across the country are taking in more this year than in years previous and here in Iowa, it's no exception. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more animals, with around 1,100 in its care right now. Some are being rescued, while are others being dropped off by owners who say they can't take care of them anymore.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case

After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
who13.com

Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon

You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
theperrychief.com

Perry Middle School to host open house Sept. 20 to show off renovation project

Perry Middle School students and staff started the 2022 school year back in the newly renovated building. The students and teachers shared space with the high school for the first half of the school year last year while the middle school building was renovated. Students and staff moved back over to the building in stages with the last classrooms moving in after spring break.
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 16

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mit Ochuwenis, 28, of 1333 College Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Monica Lyon, 45, of 850 N. 22nd St., Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. *A criminal charge is...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident

A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
WHO 13

Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
1380kcim.com

Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers

Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
