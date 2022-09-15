Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community
Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tabetha Suzanne Tingwald, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation. Officers responded to a report of a burglary with assault in the 700 block of 18th Street. September 13, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted
In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
ARL of Iowa sees significant increase in animals brought to its facilities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some animal shelters across the country are taking in more this year than in years previous and here in Iowa, it's no exception. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more animals, with around 1,100 in its care right now. Some are being rescued, while are others being dropped off by owners who say they can't take care of them anymore.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case
After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
theperrychief.com
Perry Middle School to host open house Sept. 20 to show off renovation project
Perry Middle School students and staff started the 2022 school year back in the newly renovated building. The students and teachers shared space with the high school for the first half of the school year last year while the middle school building was renovated. Students and staff moved back over to the building in stages with the last classrooms moving in after spring break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mit Ochuwenis, 28, of 1333 College Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Monica Lyon, 45, of 850 N. 22nd St., Fort Dodge, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. *A criminal charge is...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident
A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
1380kcim.com
Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers
Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
Comments / 0