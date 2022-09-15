Read full article on original website
‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Faced Unique Challenges On The Original Show
In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
‘The Woman King’ Reigns Supreme At Box Office With $19 Million Debut, Overcomes Boycott Backlash
'The Woman King' dominates U.S. box office with $19 million debut despite boycott backlash across social media
'Avatar' director James Cameron said he pushed back on changes the studio wanted by reminding it that his 'Titanic' paid for a 'new half-billion dollar complex'
The studio wanted "Avatar" to be shorter, but director James Cameron made a convincing argument: he also made "Titanic."
The Verge
Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?
A new biopic about Elvis Presley came out this summer, and it was naturally accompanied by a big soundtrack full of popular Elvis tracks like “Suspicious Minds.” But the biggest hit of the album — the one getting radio play this year — was “Vegas.” The song, performed by Doja Cat, didn’t include a lick of Elvis’ work but did include samplings of Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog” — a song that Elvis covered to great success in the ’50s.
The Verge
Fortnite’s new season adds Spider-Gwen and goopy chrome
This season follows the light-hearted vibes of Paradise, which kicked off in June following a mech battle live event. That season of Fortnite was notable in particular for a huge Dragon Ball crossover event that let players give Goku a gun. Fortnite in general seems to have received a big boost this year following the introduction of a Zero Build mode in March.
The Verge
Govee’s new multicolor light strip is long and syncs with your music
Basic strips of cheap LEDs are commodity items these days, but Govee has a new premium smart LED strip that is promising new levels of brightness and sound-reactive light shows. The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a five-meter / 16-foot RGBIC Plus-powered light that can produce 16 million colors and has a built-in mic for syncing to music and movies. It also has 11 music modes and additional light settings like fade, twinkle, stream, and flow that you can dial in through the Govee Home app — with some controls accessible via voice command when synced to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Verge
The best thing about my new Apple Watch is the super-stretchy band
My problem with the Apple Watch, and with practically all watches in general, is the band. Like many people, I spend most of my time sitting at a desk typing on a computer, and I’ve never been able to get used to the way my watch strap, or even just the small metal clasp, clacks around on my desk or on the palm rest of my laptop. It’s scratchy, it’s loud, and it’s uncomfortable. Inevitably, I get into a watch-wearing habit only to take it off to work and then eventually just never put it back on again.
The Verge
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it...
The Verge
Elden Ring is getting its own board game
If the Margit miniature pictured above is any indication of what to expect when it comes to the game’s artwork, things look promising. Steamforged managed to capture the Fell Omen in all his glory (despite being no larger than a thimble), a feat the company also achieved with the miniatures in some of its other adaptions, like the hunters and machines included in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
The Verge
DIY replacement screens and batteries for iPhones and Pixels are 20 percent off at iFixit
You know, just because it’s new phone season doesn’t mean you actually need to buy a new phone. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the new hotness, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s unique experience or the iPhone 14 Pro’s quirky new dynamic island, but maybe your current phone is perfectly fine if it just gets some overdue TLC (or perhaps some DIY love).
The Verge
The PS Vita’s time is now, again
Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
