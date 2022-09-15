ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

King Charles, Prince William surprise mourners waiting in 16-hour line to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin

King Charles III and his son Prince William made a surprise appearance Saturday for the mourners lined up in an hours-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. People from all over the world have joined the line that extends some 7 miles from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park in southeast London with authorities warning the wait could take more than 16 hours.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne

British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Camilla, the queen consort: What to know about her two kids

When Camilla married King Charles in 2005, she became the stepmother of his children Prince William and Prince Harry and took over the duties as the Duchess of Cornwall. Due to their desire to live a more private life away from the spotlight, many forget Camilla had two children of her own when she married Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Diamonds#Imperial State Crown#Monarch#Parliament#The Crown Jewels
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Sandra Oh and Bear Grylls among TV stars at service

Some familiar faces from television were spotted during Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. Sandra Oh, known for her roles in "Killing Eve" and "Grey’s Anatomy," was among the very few stars who were invited to the service, which took place at London’s Westminster Abbey. The actress was appointed an Order of Canada as an officer just a few months ago. The 51-year-old, who kept under the radar, was dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned in front. She was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers as the funeral was broadcast live.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved dogs and one of her favorite ponies greeted the late monarch’s coffin when it was brought to Windsor Castle. Corgis Muick and Sandy were brought into the castle’s quadrangle for the coffin’s arrival following the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and a drive through London and on to Windsor. Emma, a black fell pony the queen owned for 26 years, stood on the grass with a groom at the side of the Long Walk in front of the castle as the coffin procession marched past before a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. The queen’s affection for her dogs and her horses was well known. She owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime. Muick and Sandy have been rehomed with her son, Prince Andrew.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Reuters

In parks and pubs, Britons say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

EDINBURGH/HASTINGS, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - In airport lounges, parks, pubs and city squares, people gathered in front of screens across Britain on Monday to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, seeking out togetherness even far from the events.
U.K.
Fox News

The royal family's military service: Who has served their country?

As Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral on Monday, several of her children and grandchildren sported their military uniforms. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms during the events leading up to and including the late monarch’s funeral service. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, wore dark suits to join the procession.
POLITICS
Fox News

The royal choker: Kate Middleton's nod to the Queen and Princess Diana

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sprawling collection of remarkable jewels, which she often lent to members of the family for prominent occasions. As her family bid a final farewell to the 96-year-old monarch, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid homage to her husband Prince William's grandmother by wearing a stunning pearl choker, centered with a diamond fastening.
WORLD
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral honors late royal's 'life-long sense of duty' at Westminster Abbey

The world gave a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, at a state funeral on Monday. After thousands of mourners filed in front of the 96-year-old’s flag-draped coffin to pay their respects, the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed. The first state funeral since Winston Churchill's featured 142 Royal Navy sailors who drew the gun carriage carrying the late royal’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.
U.K.
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy