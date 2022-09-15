Read full article on original website
George, Charlotte join William and Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The queen was a great-grandmother of 12 at the time of her death.
King Charles, Prince William surprise mourners waiting in 16-hour line to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin
King Charles III and his son Prince William made a surprise appearance Saturday for the mourners lined up in an hours-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. People from all over the world have joined the line that extends some 7 miles from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park in southeast London with authorities warning the wait could take more than 16 hours.
Try Queen Elizabeth II's pancake recipe for breakfast: She shared it with this US president
Queen Elizabeth II had a pancake recipe that she favored — and reportedly sent it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish castle. Her funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, with a private burial...
Queen Elizabeth II's insignia missing from Prince Harry's uniform, worn by Prince William and Prince Andrew
Prince Harry's military uniform was noticeably different from his brother's, Prince William, and uncle's, Prince Andrew, as they each stood vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. The "ER" initials were positioned on the shoulder of Prince William's uniform and were also...
Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne
British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, including Princes Harry and William, hold vigil at coffin
Prince Harry and Prince William joined the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to stand vigil at the queen's coffin on Saturday. Prince William, who is heir to the throne, stood at the head of the coffin, while Harry was at the foot. Harry, the duke of Sussex, wore a...
Fox News
Camilla, the queen consort: What to know about her two kids
When Camilla married King Charles in 2005, she became the stepmother of his children Prince William and Prince Harry and took over the duties as the Duchess of Cornwall. Due to their desire to live a more private life away from the spotlight, many forget Camilla had two children of her own when she married Charles.
Prince William, Prince Harry should put 'wives aside' and patch up their relationship: American Viscountess
Prince William, heir to the British throne, and Prince Harry have had a tumultuous relationship over the past several years. After the infamous "Megxit," which resulted in Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals and moving to California, the brothers' relationship was strained. Julie Montagu, an...
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Sandra Oh and Bear Grylls among TV stars at service
Some familiar faces from television were spotted during Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. Sandra Oh, known for her roles in "Killing Eve" and "Grey’s Anatomy," was among the very few stars who were invited to the service, which took place at London’s Westminster Abbey. The actress was appointed an Order of Canada as an officer just a few months ago. The 51-year-old, who kept under the radar, was dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned in front. She was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers as the funeral was broadcast live.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved dogs and one of her favorite ponies greeted the late monarch’s coffin when it was brought to Windsor Castle. Corgis Muick and Sandy were brought into the castle’s quadrangle for the coffin’s arrival following the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and a drive through London and on to Windsor. Emma, a black fell pony the queen owned for 26 years, stood on the grass with a groom at the side of the Long Walk in front of the castle as the coffin procession marched past before a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. The queen’s affection for her dogs and her horses was well known. She owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime. Muick and Sandy have been rehomed with her son, Prince Andrew.
Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III
At the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, one member of the royal family in particular seemed to be overcome with emotion: Prince Harry. "Harry just looked traumatized," Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital. The late monarch's grandson sat next to wife Meghan Markle at...
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis: Prince Andrew makes a pit stop before burial service
Prince Andrew made a pit stop ahead of the burial of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of York was photographed with the queen's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, outside of Windsor Castle as the hearse carried Her Majesty's coffin to St. George's Chapel. The two pups were walked around Windsor Castle and then watched the procession of the coffin.
In parks and pubs, Britons say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth
EDINBURGH/HASTINGS, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - In airport lounges, parks, pubs and city squares, people gathered in front of screens across Britain on Monday to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, seeking out togetherness even far from the events.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk behind Her Majesty's coffin
Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. The nine-year-old prince and his seven-year-old sister are also expected to follow Her Majesty's casket along in the "Procession of the Coffin,"...
The royal family's military service: Who has served their country?
As Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral on Monday, several of her children and grandchildren sported their military uniforms. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms during the events leading up to and including the late monarch’s funeral service. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, wore dark suits to join the procession.
The royal choker: Kate Middleton's nod to the Queen and Princess Diana
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sprawling collection of remarkable jewels, which she often lent to members of the family for prominent occasions. As her family bid a final farewell to the 96-year-old monarch, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid homage to her husband Prince William's grandmother by wearing a stunning pearl choker, centered with a diamond fastening.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: King Charles III leads procession into Westminster Abbey followed by royal family
A somber King Charles III led the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Monday morning into Westminster Abbey for her state funeral. He walked with other members of the royal family, including his sister Anne, Princess Royal, and his brothers Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral honors late royal's 'life-long sense of duty' at Westminster Abbey
The world gave a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, at a state funeral on Monday. After thousands of mourners filed in front of the 96-year-old’s flag-draped coffin to pay their respects, the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed. The first state funeral since Winston Churchill's featured 142 Royal Navy sailors who drew the gun carriage carrying the late royal’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.
Queen II's youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, 14, stands vigil at her coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, joined his cousins as they paid their respects to the late monarch on Saturday. James, who is the 14-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took part in a 15-minute silent family vigil at the queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.
Who is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and what is her relationship with Kate, the Princess of Wales?
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is the wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest son. She caught the attention of audiences globally after sitting next to Meghan Markle in a car during the royal procession to Westminster Abbey, but she has been a loyal member of the royal family since 1999.
