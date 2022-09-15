Read full article on original website
Related
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Crist resigns from Congress, doesn’t cite reasons for leaving before his term is up
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is resigning early from Congress, leaving the Pinellas County-based seat vacant until after the November election. Crist said the resignation will be effective at the end of the day Wednesday. In a statement, he said serving as a representative has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
A lot can change in a couple of months. Democrats now face a midterm environment that looks decidedly brighter than it was in the middle of the summer.
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis did not hold back when criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's running mate for a "disgusting" joke at the expense of special needs children. Karla Hernandez-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, was caught on video Tuesday claiming that her experience as a teacher of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gun control activist pursuing charges after being ‘kicked’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene
A young gun control activist who accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of kicking her has said she is pursuing possible legal action against the pro-gun congresswoman. Marianna Pecora was among a group from the advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow who were questioning the Republican about her stance on gun control following a series of mass shootings on Thursday, when she was apparently “kicked” out of the way by Ms Greene.While the Republican could be heard shouting “excuse me” during a video of the confrontation in Washington DC, a member of her staff claimed: “You’re blocking a member of Congress. You can’t...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Florida GOP primary loser Laura Loomer declares herself a winner: “I actually am the congresswoman"
Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Failed Trump-loving congressional candidate Laura Loomer isn't just refusing to concede despite her clear loss to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. -- she's declaring herself the true elected representative of Florida's 11th Congressional District.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3