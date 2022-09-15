A young gun control activist who accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of kicking her has said she is pursuing possible legal action against the pro-gun congresswoman. Marianna Pecora was among a group from the advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow who were questioning the Republican about her stance on gun control following a series of mass shootings on Thursday, when she was apparently “kicked” out of the way by Ms Greene.While the Republican could be heard shouting “excuse me” during a video of the confrontation in Washington DC, a member of her staff claimed: “You’re blocking a member of Congress. You can’t...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO