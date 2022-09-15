ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
The Independent

Gun control activist pursuing charges after being ‘kicked’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene

A young gun control activist who accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of kicking her has said she is pursuing possible legal action against the pro-gun congresswoman. Marianna Pecora was among a group from the advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow who were questioning the Republican about her stance on gun control following a series of mass shootings on Thursday, when she was apparently “kicked” out of the way by Ms Greene.While the Republican could be heard shouting “excuse me” during a video of the confrontation in Washington DC, a member of her staff claimed: “You’re blocking a member of Congress. You can’t...
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Salon

Florida GOP primary loser Laura Loomer declares herself a winner: “I actually am the congresswoman"

Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Failed Trump-loving congressional candidate Laura Loomer isn't just refusing to concede despite her clear loss to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. -- she's declaring herself the true elected representative of Florida's 11th Congressional District.
