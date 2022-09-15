Swing into fall with these 5 fun autumn festivals in Rhode Island

Fall is the perfect time to grab your flannel shirt and favorite people and head to one of the area’s festivals to find as much outdoor joy as possible while warm temperatures linger.

Consider these five events to get into the spirit of pumpkin-spice season:

Cranston Harvest Festival

Sponsored by the local police, this Sept. 24 event is all about community. There is live music, crafts, performances by local dance and karate teams, demonstrations by the K9 dogs and food. The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 100 Sockanosset Crossroads, Cranston.

Details: cranstonri.gov/cranston-harvest-festival

Harvest Fair in Middletown

The Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates its 45th Harvest Fair on Oct. 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 583 Third Beach Rd., Middletown. Enjoy old-fashioned fun such as sack races and other games, find treasures in the crafters’ tent, browse the winning home and garden competition entries, sample food from a variety of vendors and enjoy live music while walking around this East Bay nature preserve.

Details: normanbirdsanctuary.org/harvest-fair.

Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition in Westerly

Hold on to summer from Oct. 7-10 by pulling up a beach chair and watching sand artists from all over the world transform chunks of the beach into dazzling sculptures at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly. The event, which launches this year, includes live music and food trucks, plus activities for kids. Tickets for adults are $12, or $15 at the gate.

Details: southcountyri.com/atlantis-rising

Autumnfest in Woonsocket

From Oct. 7-10, this free annual event includes all the key elements, including live music, crafts, food, rides, a parade and a fireworks display on Sunday night. The fun sprawls through World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street in downtown Woonsocket and provides fun for all ages.

Details: autumnfest.org

Scituate Art Festival

Fine art, handmade crafts and antiques are the attractions in this annual event, from Oct. 8-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 4 p.m. on Monday), on the village green in North Scituate. Free and open rain or shine, this open-air market includes live music and a food court.

Details: scituateartfestival.org