ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Swing into fall with these 5 fun autumn festivals in Rhode Island

By Susan McDonald
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEp5O_0hwyXFrw00

Fall is the perfect time to grab your flannel shirt and favorite people and head to one of the area’s festivals to find as much outdoor joy as possible while warm temperatures linger.

Consider these five events to get into the spirit of pumpkin-spice season:

Cranston Harvest Festival

Sponsored by the local police, this Sept. 24 event is all about community. There is live music, crafts, performances by local dance and karate teams, demonstrations by the K9 dogs and food. The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 100 Sockanosset Crossroads, Cranston.

Details: cranstonri.gov/cranston-harvest-festival

Pack your spot:Sweet! Pick your own apples at these 13 Rhode Island orchards

Harvest Fair in Middletown

The Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates its 45th Harvest Fair on Oct. 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 583 Third Beach Rd., Middletown. Enjoy old-fashioned fun such as sack races and other games, find treasures in the crafters’ tent, browse the winning home and garden competition entries, sample food from a variety of vendors and enjoy live music while walking around this East Bay nature preserve.

Details: normanbirdsanctuary.org/harvest-fair.

Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition in Westerly

Hold on to summer from Oct. 7-10 by pulling up a beach chair and watching sand artists from all over the world transform chunks of the beach into dazzling sculptures at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly. The event, which launches this year, includes live music and food trucks, plus activities for kids. Tickets for adults are $12, or $15 at the gate.

Details: southcountyri.com/atlantis-rising

Why Westerly is worth the drive:Great seafood, delicious cocktails and waterfront views

Autumnfest in Woonsocket

From Oct. 7-10, this free annual event includes all the key elements, including live music, crafts, food, rides, a parade and a fireworks display on Sunday night. The fun sprawls through World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street in downtown Woonsocket and provides fun for all ages.

Details: autumnfest.org

Scituate Art Festival

Fine art, handmade crafts and antiques are the attractions in this annual event, from Oct. 8-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 4 p.m. on Monday), on the village green in North Scituate. Free and open rain or shine, this open-air market includes live music and a food court.

Details: scituateartfestival.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!

(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
MENDON, MA
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI Kicks Off Sunday

Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI is here - with seven days of celebrating fashion, art, beauty, and entertainment. This four-day event features a wide variety of, not only fashion designers, but also artists, dancers and musicians, and is synchronized with Fashion Weeks around the world. “Our themed events take...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Westerly, RI
Cranston, RI
Government
City
North Scituate, RI
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
Westerly, RI
Society
Cranston, RI
Society
Westerly, RI
Government
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
rimonthly.com

Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival

On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Art Festival#Autumn#Harvest Festival#Harvest Fair
FUN 107

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
Block Island Times

And we have a winner!

It all started around noon on Tuesday when The Block Island Times received an alert from the Rhode Island Lottery Commission. Someone had purchased a winning ticket - $50,000, not the whole jackpot - at the Block Island Grocery for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 10, but the ticket holder had not come forward.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor

STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
STONINGTON, CT
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police confirmed the rider was […]
WARWICK, RI
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy