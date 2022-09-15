Vermont H.S. scores for Sept. 15: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls soccer
Colchester 4, Burr and Burton 0
C: Mckenna Conrad-Pawlik 1G. Natalie Abair 1G. Ava Moore 1G. Kyla Lumbra 1G.
Springfield 3, Hartford 1
S: Macie Stagner 2G. Ella Donahue 1G. Camden Gramling 4 saves.
H: Izzabelle Sirois 1G. Sydney Stillman 19 saves.
Danville 3, Twinfield 0
Boys soccer
Enosburg 2, Missisquoi 1
E: Danny Antillon 1G. Ian Ross 1G. Silas Kane 6 saves.
M: JJ Beauregard 1G.
Note: Enosburg improved to 5-0.
Mount Anthony 4, Burr and Burton 0
MA: Collin Bevin 1G. Silas Rella-Neill 1G. Sam Umphlett 1G. Peter McKenna 1G. Evan Eggsware 2A. Luke Rizio 1A. Aiden Moscarello 6 saves.
BB: Reed Brown 7 saves.
Note: Mount Anthony led 3-0 at the break in the first round of the John James tournament. MAU will play Brattleboro in the championship on Saturday.
Twinfield 6, Blue Mountain 0
Field hockey
Lyndon 6, Milton 1
L: Delaney Raymond 3G, 1A. Sarah Tanner 1G. Chelsea Ott 1G, 1A. Molly Smith 1G. Sydnie Martin 1A. McKenzie Utley 1A. Taylor Ott 3 saves. Megan Hubbard 1 save.
M: Isabella Kang 1G. Sydnie Martin 1A. Nia Edwards 13 saves.
Bellows Falls 7, Windsor 1
BF: Sadie Scott 2G. Ashlin Maxfield 2G. Emma Bazin 1G. Ella Clark 1G. Ava Laross 1G.
Stowe at Harwood
Missisquoi at St. Johnsbury
Spaulding at North Country
Girls golf
Enosburg Country Club
Boys volleyball
Essex 3, Champlain Valley 2 (21-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10)
Burlington 3, Mount Mansfield (25-17, 25-13, 25-22)
E: Charlie McGeary 11 kills, 19 blocks. Eamon Kemerer 2 blocks. Coen Giles 15 assists. Gavin Blondin 23 digs.
South Burlington 3, BFA-St. Albans 1
Rice at Lyndon
FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES
Field hockey
UC Davis at Vermont, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Football
Coverage: Live scores, results, updates from Week 3
Boys soccer
(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)
Milton at BFA-St. Albans
Colchester at Rutland
Burlington at Essex
South Burlington at Champlain Valley
Fair Haven at Vergennes
Hazen at North Country, 7 p.m.
Northfield/Williamstown at Lake Region
Harwood at Lamoille
Montpelier at Lyndon
Spaulding at Stowe
BFA-Fairfax at Richford
Craftsbury at Danville
Field hockey
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Middlebury at Mount Abraham
Colchester at Essex
Fair Haven at Rutland
Girls volleyball
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Montpelier at Enosburg
Burlington at Essex
BFA-St. Albans at Randolph
Lyndon at South Burlington
Champlain Valley at Mount Mansfield
Mid Vermont at Harwood
(Subject to change)
