Vermont H.S. scores for Sept. 15: See how your favorite team fared

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls soccer

Colchester 4, Burr and Burton 0

C: Mckenna Conrad-Pawlik 1G. Natalie Abair 1G. Ava Moore 1G. Kyla Lumbra 1G.

Springfield 3, Hartford 1

S: Macie Stagner 2G. Ella Donahue 1G. Camden Gramling 4 saves.

H: Izzabelle Sirois 1G. Sydney Stillman 19 saves.

Danville 3, Twinfield 0

Boys soccer

Enosburg 2, Missisquoi 1

E: Danny Antillon 1G. Ian Ross 1G. Silas Kane 6 saves.

M: JJ Beauregard 1G.

Note: Enosburg improved to 5-0.

Mount Anthony 4, Burr and Burton 0

MA: Collin Bevin 1G. Silas Rella-Neill 1G. Sam Umphlett 1G. Peter McKenna 1G. Evan Eggsware 2A. Luke Rizio 1A. Aiden Moscarello 6 saves.

BB: Reed Brown 7 saves.

Note: Mount Anthony led 3-0 at the break in the first round of the John James tournament. MAU will play Brattleboro in the championship on Saturday.

Twinfield 6, Blue Mountain 0

Field hockey

Lyndon 6, Milton 1

L: Delaney Raymond 3G, 1A. Sarah Tanner 1G. Chelsea Ott 1G, 1A. Molly Smith 1G. Sydnie Martin 1A. McKenzie Utley 1A. Taylor Ott 3 saves. Megan Hubbard 1 save.

M: Isabella Kang 1G. Sydnie Martin 1A. Nia Edwards 13 saves.

Bellows Falls 7, Windsor 1

BF: Sadie Scott 2G. Ashlin Maxfield 2G. Emma Bazin 1G. Ella Clark 1G. Ava Laross 1G.

Stowe at Harwood

Missisquoi at St. Johnsbury

Spaulding at North Country

Girls golf

Enosburg Country Club

Boys volleyball

Essex 3, Champlain Valley 2 (21-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10)

Burlington 3, Mount Mansfield (25-17, 25-13, 25-22)

E: Charlie McGeary 11 kills, 19 blocks. Eamon Kemerer 2 blocks. Coen Giles 15 assists. Gavin Blondin 23 digs.

South Burlington 3, BFA-St. Albans 1

Rice at Lyndon

FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Field hockey

UC Davis at Vermont, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Football

Coverage: Live scores, results, updates from Week 3

Boys soccer

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

Milton at BFA-St. Albans

Colchester at Rutland

Burlington at Essex

South Burlington at Champlain Valley

Fair Haven at Vergennes

Hazen at North Country, 7 p.m.

Northfield/Williamstown at Lake Region

Harwood at Lamoille

Montpelier at Lyndon

Spaulding at Stowe

BFA-Fairfax at Richford

Craftsbury at Danville

Field hockey

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Middlebury at Mount Abraham

Colchester at Essex

Fair Haven at Rutland

Girls volleyball

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Montpelier at Enosburg

Burlington at Essex

BFA-St. Albans at Randolph

Lyndon at South Burlington

Champlain Valley at Mount Mansfield

Mid Vermont at Harwood

(Subject to change)

