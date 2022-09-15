ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Man indicted in federal court for meth possession, distribution

By David Gay
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in relation to alleged drug possession and distribution that occurred at a stash house in the Amarillo area in August.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell was indicted on four counts after an incident in August in the Amarillo area. Bell was indicted for:

  • “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;”
  • “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;”
  • “Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms;”
  • “Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.”

This comes after Bell was charged via criminal complaint in Amarillo Federal Court in August for “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials received information regarding a possible stash house that was allegedly run by a person only known as “Crow,” who was later identified as Bell.

When officers searched the stash house, along with Bell’s residence, they allegedly found 26 bundles of methamphetamine, a large amount of U.S. currency along with firearms.

According to the documents, if Bell is convicted of any of the charges listed in the indictment, he will be required to forfeit any property “obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of the offense(s),” including:

  • A Ruger, model LCR, .38 special revolver;
  • A CAI, model P64, 9X18 mm caliber handgun;
  • $46,813 that was seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration in August.

