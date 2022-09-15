ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Conservative groups splintering over US aid to Ukraine

By Mike Brest, Defense Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b048a_0hwyWHAX00

A handful of conservative advocacy organizations are raising questions about the continuous flow of aid to Ukraine as Kyiv's successful counteroffensive in the east continues.

The calls for funding to Ukraine to cease came after the White House announced a request of $11.7 billion for security and economic assistance for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 and another $2 billion to help reduce energy costs that have been affected by Russia’s invasion.

If Congress approves this new set of funding, it would increase the total aid approved to more than $67 billion. It approved $13.6 billion in March and $40 million in May. There were 57 House Republicans and 11 GOP senators who voted against the May package, though they remained a minority within their party.

Concerned Veterans for America Senior Adviser Dan Caldwell criticized the administration’s latest request, arguing that "at a time of record inflation, high energy prices, and a $30 trillion national debt, the United States should not continue to write a blank check for the war in Ukraine.”

“Continued U.S. aid to Ukraine should be connected to clear U.S. national interests and a strategy to end the bloodshed while avoiding the risks of escalation with a nuclear-armed Russia,” he added. “The Biden administration so far has failed to articulate a clear end-state for its Ukraine policy, and as a result, the Congress should not rubber-stamp this aid request. Our lawmakers have a responsibility to seriously consider the impact massive spending bills like this will have on our economic prosperity and the ability of the United States to defend itself.”

Russ Vought, the president of the Center for Renewing America and a former Trump administration official, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The American people are tired of the neoconservative policy consensus that demands billions of their tax dollars be spent to defend the integrity of Ukraine’s border when resources and stewardship cannot be found to address our own,” according to Defense One.

“This new package will prolong a fight that lacks an American dog, allowing regional allies to shirk their security responsibilities yet again,” he added.

Heritage Action for America Executive Director Jessica Anderson called for additional debate into whether billions more should be sent to Ukraine.

Lumping in funding for Ukraine with more spending on coronavirus relief, new spending on monkeypox, and natural disaster funding, she argued that "these funding requests ignore the concerns of the American people, and President Biden refuses to answer basic questions regarding fiscal responsibility and appropriateness of his funding requests. Further, U.S. support for Ukraine deserves an open and honest debate without liberal congressional leadership using funding for the U.S. government as a vehicle for Washington’s priorities.”

Victoria Coates, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a former Trump administration official, spoke about the lack of a defined "endgame" as a current concern.

“I think what all conservatives would like to hear out of the president is OK, what is the endgame here? And all we've heard from the secretary of defense, secretary of state, and the president is we have to do this for as long as it takes — great, is our goal to defeat Putin? I'm behind that 100%," she told the Washington Examiner. "I might spend a whole lot more if you say these are the specific things we are going to give the Ukrainians who are obviously impressing the world with their bravery right now and have a big advantage right this minute."

A handful of right-leaning publications took shots at Heritage over its stance on additional aid. The Bulwark called them "pro-Putin, pro-authoritarian voices," while a National Review editor associated the group with the new America First movement led by former President Donald Trump and cast them as a divergence from the "relic[s] of the Republican Party that was."

Despite the consternation, much of the GOP on Capitol Hill, including leadership, remain committed to providing aid.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine War#Government Of Ukraine#U S Aid#The White House#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy