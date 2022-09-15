ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Home prices down nationally, but not in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Re/Max National Housing Report for August shows that nationally, home prices are trending downward. But if you’re looking to buy a home in the Triangle, though, don’t expect the same trend. “People are looking for better weather, kind people, the Southern hospitality,”...
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina, has a rich history as one of the oldest established cities in the United States, dating back to the 1700s! It is named for the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, and it is home to adventurous people who love to explore many areas of life, including the outdoors and food!
wraltechwire.com

Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center

GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
WITN

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
cbs17

Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
RALEIGH, NC

