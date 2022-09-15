Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Home prices down nationally, but not in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Re/Max National Housing Report for August shows that nationally, home prices are trending downward. But if you’re looking to buy a home in the Triangle, though, don’t expect the same trend. “People are looking for better weather, kind people, the Southern hospitality,”...
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
Why are so many NC businessmen listing their multi-million dollar homes right now?
DURHAM – The mansion of a former U.S. Department of Defense contractor is the latest luxury home to hit the market. Tony Moraco’s home on Blue Violet Way in Durham is listed for $5.5 million. Moraco is the former CEO of the defense contractor SAIC, based in Reston, Virginia.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
Late-night rumbling noise overhead mystified Raleigh residents. Here’s the explanation.
Did you hear it? Some across the Triangle reported very loud aircraft overnight Wednesday.
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, has a rich history as one of the oldest established cities in the United States, dating back to the 1700s! It is named for the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, and it is home to adventurous people who love to explore many areas of life, including the outdoors and food!
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh tech company Bandwidth to require employees to return to in-person work
Many workers have enjoyed the flexibility of remote working during the pandemic. In two weeks, Raleigh-based technology company Bandwidth will require employees to return to work in-person five days a week. The decision will make Bandwidth an outlier in the tech industry, and some employees are not happy about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wraltechwire.com
Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center
GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
WITN
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
cbs17
Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
Comments / 1