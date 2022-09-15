ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin

Austin — Austin police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverfield Drive. She crashed head on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin

A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
ELGIN, TX
KXAN

One dead after Auto-Ped accident on Airport Blvd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on their Twitter account that one person is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Airport Blvd. near Oak Springs Dr. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. The deceased is an adult, but not further information was available. ATCEMS asks people avoid the area and […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Travis County, TX
Accidents
Travis County, TX
Cars
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KVUE

Crow Bar, other fires in South Austin determined to be arson

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after responding to multiple fires early Sunday morning in South Austin, including at a bar on South Congress Avenue. Firefighters responded to a fire at Crow Bar, located at 3116 S. Congress Ave., around 4:20 a.m. AFD...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

I-35 accident involving 18-wheeler causes closure; roads now reopen

AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin have reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure over the weekend. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Austin Police#Traffic Accident#Decker Lane#Loyola Lane
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Northbound I-35 has reopened after crews put out an 18-wheeler fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — All main northbound lanes of I-35 have reopened after an 18-wheeler caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted an update at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 that all traffic on I-35 north and William Cannon have been cleared. Traffic can resume as normal, after being diverted to Exit 228 on William Cannon and Stassney for more than 12 hours.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy