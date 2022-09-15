AUSTIN, Texas — All main northbound lanes of I-35 have reopened after an 18-wheeler caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted an update at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 that all traffic on I-35 north and William Cannon have been cleared. Traffic can resume as normal, after being diverted to Exit 228 on William Cannon and Stassney for more than 12 hours.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO