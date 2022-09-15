Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin
Austin — Austin police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverfield Drive. She crashed head on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she...
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
CBS Austin
Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin
A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
One dead after Auto-Ped accident on Airport Blvd.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on their Twitter account that one person is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Airport Blvd. near Oak Springs Dr. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. The deceased is an adult, but not further information was available. ATCEMS asks people avoid the area and […]
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
Crow Bar, other fires in South Austin determined to be arson
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after responding to multiple fires early Sunday morning in South Austin, including at a bar on South Congress Avenue. Firefighters responded to a fire at Crow Bar, located at 3116 S. Congress Ave., around 4:20 a.m. AFD...
fox7austin.com
I-35 accident involving 18-wheeler causes closure; roads now reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin have reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure over the weekend. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
fox7austin.com
'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon; roads reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin are finally reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure Saturday night. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle crash causes delays on I-35 North in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized and has traffic backed up in the area, according to New Braunfels police. The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes, though...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
Northbound I-35 has reopened after crews put out an 18-wheeler fire in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — All main northbound lanes of I-35 have reopened after an 18-wheeler caught on fire on I-35 Saturday night. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted an update at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 that all traffic on I-35 north and William Cannon have been cleared. Traffic can resume as normal, after being diverted to Exit 228 on William Cannon and Stassney for more than 12 hours.
CBS Austin
No injuries in two-vehicle crash that causes vehicle to flip overnight in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash between two vehicles causes one of them to flip late Thursday night in South Austin. The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Brodie Lane at West US Hwy 290 service road. CBS Austin was told one car allegedly didn't see a red light...
I-35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire Saturday
The Austin Fire Department is currently responding to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 35 southbound near Stassney Lane.
CBS Austin
One person taken to hospital after crash involving charter bus in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a charter bus in South Austin on Wednesday. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 2900-3000 block of South Interstate 35 service road -- across from Woodward Street. A...
Delays expected on I-35 due to major accident
SAN ANTONIO — A five vehicle crash on I-35 North has closed two lanes of the interstate and is causing major traffic delays, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of I-35 North located north of Highway 46. Crews estimate an hour...
CBS Austin
Two arrests made for DWI following rollover crashes in SE and East Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were arrested for driving while intoxicated following separate rollover crashes in the southeast and east Austin overnight. Austin police said the first crash happened around 10:49 p.m. in the 3100 block of US-183 -- near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It involved a car and a pickup truck.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
