Posey County, IN

Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into a car driven by 56-year-old Edith Schmucker.
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits

The average hospital profit across the nation is 3%, but the big Indiana hospitals are bringing in as much as 12%, 14% or 16%. Tuesday at 11 on CBS4, Debby Knox finds out what lawmakers are doing to help Hoosiers with ever-growing medical debt.
IN Focus: Indiana’s abortion law takes effect

INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill see a proposal for a national abortion ban, Indiana’s new abortion guidelines are now in effect. September 15 was the first day abortions were largely outlawed except in cases of rape, incest, “lethal fetal anomaly,” and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman.
A stormy start; Summer heat surges

It’s been a noisy start to our Monday morning with rain and storms rolling through central Indiana. As these storms rolled through Iowa, Missouri and Illinois late Sunday and early Monday morning, multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued. Numerous reports of hail and downed trees came from these storms. Fortunately, storms in our area remained below severe criteria. They will continue through the mid morning but our severe weather threat has diminished. Be careful as you’re heading out. Some of the rain has been heavy, leading to ponding on the roads. Plus, gusty winds within a few strong storms may have knocked some tree limbs down.
Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone levels, IDEM is advising that children and the elderly, as well as those with heart or lung conditions, should reduce or avoid heavy exertion or work outdoors.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
