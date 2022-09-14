The Haunted Mansion has a brand new release date from Disney. This afternoon, the company announced that fans could anticipate the spooky ride pulling into theaters August 11, 2023. That's a few months later than expected, but it could get an added boost being closer to Halloween. Needless to say, Disney is proud of the project and made viewers aware of that fact at D23. Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis and plenty of other stars rode onto the stage in carts just like the Disney Parks attractions. It was a wild sight for the fans in attendance and the people watching at home on social media. But, the movie barrels forward. It seems like yearly Halloween projects could be a thing going forward with Hocus Pocus 2 this year, Haunted Mansion next year, and Tower of Terror waiting in the wings.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO