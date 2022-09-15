Read full article on original website
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Lottery player plans to help family with six-figure NC prize. ‘I’m trying not to cry’
A woman’s $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a six-figure jackpot, lottery officials say.
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
cbs17
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
Man charged after deadly shooting in car at North Carolina mall
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.
cbs17
WakeMed offers new option for cancer treatment in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago. Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term...
Army paratrooper from Tennessee shot to death at his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old man shot outside of his apartment in North Carolina has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina
DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
cbs17
New fire station opens in North Raleigh; facility will help decrease firefighter cancer risk
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Fire Station No. 22 has a new facility equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters. The new 15,750 square-foot, $9 million location at 10050 Durant Road houses the Raleigh Fire Department’s hazard material unit, according to fire officials.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
The Daily South
North Carolina Community Raises More Than $31,000 For Beloved Harris Teeter Bagger
In the 23 years he worked as a bagger at the Harris Teeter in Raleigh's Glenwood Village, Tim McCloud made an indelible mark on the neighborhood. For Julie Caviness, he was her part-time therapist. "He's just incredible. He's legendary here, I don't think he even knows it, that's what makes...
