Fayetteville, NC

WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Lifestyle
Raleigh, NC
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
SUMTER, SC
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

WakeMed offers new option for cancer treatment in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago. Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WOKV

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
TODAY.com

North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’

What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC

