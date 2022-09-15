ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

One805 fundraiser on Saturday raises money for first responders

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2qBj_0hwyTja800

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One805 is hosting an oceanside fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for all the local first responders who have put their lives on the line to help the Santa Barbara community when disasters hit.

The fundraiser, One805 Live, will take place on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Summerland and feature artists such as Danny Seraphine of Chicago, Elliot Easton of The Cars, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and David Pack of Ambrosia, among other local artists.

"What we do is, we give back to our first responders because they're here for us all the time," said Richard Weston Smith of One805. "In the course of doing that, they see some pretty terrible things and it can really affect them pretty badly...so we help them be the best they can possibly be."

One805 was formed after the devastating 2017 Thomas Fire, which was California's largest wildfire at the time, and the catastrophic Montecito debris flow that stole the lives of 23 community members.

Donations raised at the fundraiser concert will help local first responders purchase new equipment that may not be within their annual budget.

For more information about the fundraiser or to purchase tickets, click here.

Use code "KEYT50" to get a discounted ticket to the event.

The post One805 fundraiser on Saturday raises money for first responders appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

County Animal Services Director Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member

VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Summerland, CA
News Channel 3-12

Perez Family hosts funeral home open house

VENTURA, Calif.-It is not everyday a funeral home hosts a grand-opening, but that is what the Perez family chose to do in Ventura on Saturday. The family-owned business took over and remodeled the long shuttered Ted Mayr Funeral Home on Loma Vista Rd. across the street from Ventura County Medical Center. This is the their sixth The post Perez Family hosts funeral home open house appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Rhythmic Arts Project gets ready to jam

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Drummer and educator Eddie Tuduri is preparing for The Rhythmic Arts Project benefit this Saturday night at the Lobero Some of last years performers will be back to support The Rhythmic Arts Project known as TRAP, which is a another term for a drum kit. The show is called TRAP @ 25 since The post The Rhythmic Arts Project gets ready to jam appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Pack
Person
Elliot Easton
Person
Danny Seraphine
News Channel 3-12

Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Development proposals are under review for Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard. The Channel Islands Harbor Department is hosting a workshop on Monday night. At issue is the future of the wharf that only has a handful of businesses left. It's controversial topic in Oxnard and Silver Strand. There have been protests over proposals to put condos near boat The post Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
sitelinesb.com

A Climbing Gym Is Opening in Noleta

••• Tickets are on sale for AIA Santa Barbara’s ArchitecTours event on October 1, “in person after a virtual tour in 2021 and a canceled tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. The projects on the tour include several unique residences; a contemporary cliffside home on The Mesa [by Winick Architects and pictured above and below; photos by Erin Feinblatt], a renovated modern farmhouse in Downtown Santa Barbara, and two homes in Montecito that share a strong relationship with their natural surroundings. Also, on the tour are several historic building renovations including the former Hollister Family Office building and adobe which now hosts the Appleton Partners Studio and architectural library. Additionally, tour goers will also have the chance to visit two new multi-family housing buildings downtown.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Charity#One805 Live
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Children ride free on Lil’ Toot boat at Santa Barbara in celebration of Stearns Wharf 150th anniversary

All aboard! Children under the age of 12 will have the opportunity to take a free ride on Santa Barbara's original waterfront taxi, Lil' Toot, in celebration of Stearns Wharf's 150th anniversary. The post Children ride free on Lil’ Toot boat at Santa Barbara in celebration of Stearns Wharf 150th anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel 3-12

EPA studying clean options at Halaco Superfund Site by Ormond Beach in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-The Environmental Protection Agency and elected officials have promised to clean up the Halaco Superfund Site for nearly two decades. During a community meeting residents learned the EPA was doing a feasibility study to decide how to to clean up the former metal smelter plant at Ormond Beach in Oxnard. When the Halaco Engineering The post EPA studying clean options at Halaco Superfund Site by Ormond Beach in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta

I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy