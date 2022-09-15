One805 fundraiser on Saturday raises money for first responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One805 is hosting an oceanside fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for all the local first responders who have put their lives on the line to help the Santa Barbara community when disasters hit.

The fundraiser, One805 Live, will take place on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Summerland and feature artists such as Danny Seraphine of Chicago, Elliot Easton of The Cars, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and David Pack of Ambrosia, among other local artists.

"What we do is, we give back to our first responders because they're here for us all the time," said Richard Weston Smith of One805. "In the course of doing that, they see some pretty terrible things and it can really affect them pretty badly...so we help them be the best they can possibly be."

One805 was formed after the devastating 2017 Thomas Fire, which was California's largest wildfire at the time, and the catastrophic Montecito debris flow that stole the lives of 23 community members.

Donations raised at the fundraiser concert will help local first responders purchase new equipment that may not be within their annual budget.

For more information about the fundraiser or to purchase tickets, click here.

Use code "KEYT50" to get a discounted ticket to the event.

