The Greensboro City Council monthly business meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 is once again dominated by requests for annexation and original zoning. The business meeting held on the third Tuesday of the month does not include a public forum, where the public is able to speak on any topic. However, people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda. It is also a hybrid meeting, where people can attend the meeting in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber or participate via Zoom.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO