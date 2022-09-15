Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rhinotimes.com
Guilford Commissioners Shell Out Another $8 Million In Rescue Act Money
Eventually, Guilford County will run out of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money. However, at an afternoon work session on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was still giving that ARP money out at a wicked pace with votes to fund requested projects such as workforce readiness initiatives, youth wellness programs, support for the homeless and arts initiatives.
rhinotimes.com
Amazon Cancels Plans For New Fulfillment Center In Greensboro
The plans for a new Amazon fulfillment center in Greensboro, first reported by Rhino Times, has been cancelled. The Rhino Times in an article on Dec. 3, 2021, reported that Amazon planned to build a 2-million-square-foot fulfillment center employing an estimated 2,000 people at a site on Ritters Lake Road.
rhinotimes.com
Tuesday City Council Meeting Dominated By Annexation And Zoning
The Greensboro City Council monthly business meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 is once again dominated by requests for annexation and original zoning. The business meeting held on the third Tuesday of the month does not include a public forum, where the public is able to speak on any topic. However, people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda. It is also a hybrid meeting, where people can attend the meeting in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber or participate via Zoom.
rhinotimes.com
O. Henry Hotel Is Jazzing Up Greensboro’s Thursday Nights Once Again
Here’s one more welcome sign that life in Greensboro is getting back to normal after the pandemic that sent things into a tailspin for over two years. A local favorite weekly entertainment event –Thursday night Jazz at the O. Henry Hotel – is back after its long pandemic hiatus.
Comments / 0