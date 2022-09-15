Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
EPA delivers over $63 million in historic water infrastructure funding to Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine On Friday, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded over $63 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to Vermont for water infrastructure improvements. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access...
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of September 19
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of September 19, 2022. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert...
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
vermontbiz.com
Ivy Computer expanding in Waterbury Center
From left: Jamie Stewart, Executive Director VT Economic Development Corporation;. Jessica Cook, Finance & Human Resources Manager, Ivy Computer;. Bill Shepeluk, Waterbury Town Manager, George Pierce, President Ivy Computer;. Joan Goldstein, Commissioner, Vermont Department of Economic Development;. John Henle, Administration & Facilities Manager—Ivy Computer;. Michael Keane, Vice Chair, Vermont...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
vermontbiz.com
The 17th annual Kelly Brush Ride raises $1 million for adaptive sports
Handcyclists rolling from the start of the Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Middlebury, Vermont. The ride raised more than $1 million for the first time ever, and as a result the Kelly Brush Foundation will achieve another major milestone—awarding, for the first time, $1 million in adaptive sports equipment grants this year. Courtesy photo.
Vermonters go to Oregon for wildfire relief efforts
Vermonters Jessica Masten, and Reid Asaro volunteered with the Red Cross to help wildfire relief efforts in Oregon.
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
VTDigger
Is Scott's PR man serious?
According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
WCAX
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold
Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
VTDigger
Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities
I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
