The Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is.
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry.
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here's what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

Bank of New York has less credit risk than the typical commercial bank. Regulated utilities are generally safe investments and provide a good yield. Consumers will buy Proctor & Gamble products regardless of the economy.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks choppy as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus

Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. Government-fueled inflation hurting retirement nest eggs. Ralph Lauren shares are higher in Monday trading. The luxury fashion company expects revenue growth to accelerate over the next three fiscal years to compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of mid- to high-single digits in constant currency.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks on My Radar This Week

This video dives into Axon Enterprise (AXON -1.52%)
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day

Nvidia has lost business from crypto and gaming, but data centers are growing quickly. One analyst thinks data center orders could be pushed back, but not canceled. Data center sales represented the majority of Nvidia's business in the most recent quarterly period.
Motley Fool

2 Streaming Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

As the competition heats up, Disney looks poised to win the streaming wars. Amazon should benefit as well -- on top of its long list of other successful businesses. Netflix's struggles show that its revenue is too dependent on streaming subscriptions.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Stood Strong Despite the Nasdaq's Friday Fall

The Nasdaq was dropping again Friday, extending its sizable losses for the week. Alaunos Therapeutics bounced back from a big decline Thursday.
