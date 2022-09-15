Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
vermontbiz.com
EPA delivers over $63 million in historic water infrastructure funding to Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine On Friday, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded over $63 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to Vermont for water infrastructure improvements. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access...
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
vermontbiz.com
Secretary Condos encourages voters to register for National Voter Registration Day
Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos issued encouraged Vermonters to register to vote for National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) on September 20th. NVRD is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy, held annually in September. “When you register to vote and cast your ballot, you are strengthening...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
vermontbiz.com
Higher Ed and technology leaders named to Vermont Technology Council
Vermont Business Magazine Five seasoned leaders with expertise in education, business, and innovation have joined the Vermont Technology Council. Alex Hernandez, president, Champlain College; Lindsay Kurrle, VT secretary of Commerce and Community Development; Mark Anarumo, president, Norwich University; Kirk Dombrowski, vice president of research, University of Vermont; and Pam Mackenzie, serial technology executive and nonprofit leader, have joined the Council.
vermontbiz.com
Extra 3SquaresVT food benefits in September & October
Vermont Business Magazine The Department for Children and Families announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in September and October. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic.
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
VTDigger
Is Scott's PR man serious?
According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont families urged to “Fill the Form” by October 1
Income Data Provided to Support Universal School Meals, Other Education Programs. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by October 1, 2022. These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the Agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
willistonobserver.com
First retail cannabis outlets licensed
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license). Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use...
As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold
Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of September 19
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of September 19, 2022. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert...
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
Candidates for Governor Display Stark Differences at Tunbridge Fair Debate
Gov. Phil Scott defended his record on the climate, drug policy and the housing crisis on Friday in the face of persistent criticism from Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel during their first debate ahead of November's general election. Siegel, a Newfane activist, sought to steer attention away from the state’s response...
iBerkshires.com
Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
