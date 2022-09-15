Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: LINE NEXT Introduces Global NFT Platform
LINE NEXT Inc., LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the NFT ecosystem, announced that it has “opened the beta version of the global NFT platform DOSI, available in 9 languages and in 180 countries.”. Named after the Korean word for “city”, DOSI is an NFT platform “designed...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Europe Obtains CYSEC CIF License to Expand Services Across European Markets
FTX Europe announced that it has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), to operate “as a Cyprus investment firm (CIF) allowing the Company to fully own the local investment firm it previously acquired.”. Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe, commented:. “After launching our European operations...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Fund Flows Deliver Another Tepid Week of Activity
Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?
Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world. It did not say when the alert would take effect. The move would come as violence rises in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces in cities and villages leaving at least 85 Palestinians dead so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it passed by a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum to Move Transactions Off Mainnet and Onto Layer-2, ETH-Compatible Chains: Report
Now that Ethereum (ETH), the world’s largest smart contract platform, has completed the Merge, it’s time to get ready for the next set of Ethereum upgrades – “the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge.”. As noted in an update released via an OKX – Okcoin research partnership,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitbond Adds Token Portfolio Tracker as Service
Bitbond already offers a “no-code asset tokenization” service and today it is announcing a new tool – a Token Portfolio Tracker for user s to monitor tokens across various chains. The new service is a feature that comes at no additional cost and is free to use. This past June, Bitbond announced a tokenization service for online capital raises – or public securities offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative
Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
Comments / 0