John Cooper students participate in Habitat for Humanity Construction Day
On the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, The John Cooper School students, faculty, and volunteers participated in the Habitat for Humanity Construction Day on campus. With assistance and guidance from local non-profit Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and professional contractors, students constructed a wall of house for a Montgomery County family in need. Volunteers worked to frame the exterior and interior wall during the “hammer-build,” using no power tools.
Kick into Fall with The Woodlands Township Adult-only 5v5 Futsal League
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Gather up your team and join us every Tuesday night at 5:45 p.m. for the Fall 2022 5v5 Adult Futsal League, starting on September 27, 2022. Teams will play on the newly renovated outdoor multi-purpose court at Bear Branch Park (located at 5310 Research Forest Drive).
