AlienOG
3d ago
the high schools around here need to take these people to the mortuary and show them what an autopsy looks like or maybe an execution because obviously you don't care what your future is or anyone else's
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested in overnight Peoria aggravated assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on someone early Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. The suspect, 20-year-old Myriece L. Byrd, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID. At...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested on gun charges following fight
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed following a fight early Sunday morning. Police say Myriece Byrd, 20, was arrested following a traffic stop near Gilbert Avenue and Mission Road on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID card.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police investigate fatal hotel shooting
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fatal shooting at the Candlewood Suites in Normal is under investigation. Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public. Officers arrived at the hotel around 3:40 a.m. where they found an injured man in the parking lot. The...
wcbu.org
Man killed in Krause Road crash
Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash overnight Sunday morning. The one vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound road in the 16,000 block of Krause Road. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
1470 WMBD
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested for car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Four people including three juveniles were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly stealing a car — an early use of the city’s new license plate reader cameras. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen at 1:07 a.m. near Sterling Avenue and Vista View Court.
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
25newsnow.com
Crime spree capped by chase, injuries to Woodford deputy in crash
(25 News Now) - A Woodford County Sheriff’s deputy has been released from an area hospital after a high-speed chase ended with a crash involving a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said they arrested Robert K. Gibbs, 36, of Henry on several charges. Police...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after chase through Woodford County
EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted on motorcycle crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the victim of Wednesday evening’s fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on William Garrett, 40, of Mapleton, indicate multiple blunt force trauma injuries claimed his life. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says the...
1470 WMBD
Man dead following crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man is dead following an accident near Chillicothe early Sunday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Krause Road in rural Chillicothe. Deputies say a 20-year-old male was found ejected from a vehicle that was believed to be...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 16, 2022
On Sept. 8, a sexual assault at an on-campus Bradley-owned residence dated Aug. 28 was reported. BUPD has interviewed witnesses and placed a video statement into evidence in relation to the report. On Sept. 11, a student in Wyckoff Hall accepted a friend request from an unknown suspect on Instagram....
Central Illinois Proud
ISU police report shot fired near student apartments Wednesday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Police Department reported a shots fired incident near Lindell Street and Linden Avenue Wednesday. According to an ISU police Facebook post, Normal police officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 9:40 p.m. near an apartment complex where students resided.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
25newsnow.com
Man dead after fatal crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - An investigation is underway after an early morning crash took a man’s life. According to a release by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Krause Road in Chillicothe Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m. There, they found a 20-year-old man ejected from a vehicle that left the roadway going southbound. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Armed robbery at Bartonville Hardee’s, suspect on run
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police are searching for a man who robbed Hardee’s on Adams St on Wednesday morning. Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree said they were called to Hardee’s for an armed robbery at 5:40 a.m. The armed robber, suspected to be a young Black...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Suspect identified after incident at Normal Comfort Suites
UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) — Normal police have identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun outside a Comfort Suites window Wednesday. According to a Normal police press release, 37-year-old Michael A. Sumpter was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed an...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man after deadly motorcycle crash
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Mapleton Wednesday. According to a press release, 40-year-old William Garrett died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout his body that were incompatible with life. At approximately 8:30 p.m....
