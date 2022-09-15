Universal Orlando Resort and DreamWorks Animation invite families to show off their best kitty cat moves with Gabby from the hit Netflix series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, at a Cat-tastic Dance Party. Families can join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner and enjoy their favorite songs from the DreamWorks Animation show, including “Sprinkle Party” and “Hey, Gabby! while they learn some purr-ific dance steps along with Gabby and her friends on Saturday, September 24 at Universal Studios Florida.

