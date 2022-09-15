ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’

When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
TRAVEL
my40.tv

Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WILMINGTON, NC
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
TRAVEL
WDBO

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
Mount Airy News

Moratorium on dollar store growth sought

Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
TODAY.com

North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’

What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also contained […]
HEALTH SERVICES
thecentersquare.com

Changes to supplemental health plans for North Carolina public retirees will save $1.7M

(The Center Square) — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell recently announced changes to the supplemental insurance plans for retirees that’s expected to save $1.7 million through lowered fees. Folwell negotiated lower fees for dental and vision plans with Pierce Insurance, the state’s partner provider of supplemental insurance...
HEALTH

