North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina
DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
North Carolina detention officer killed in single-vehicle motorcycle collision: MCSO
Brandon Thomas, 35, was the officer that died.
Moratorium on dollar store growth sought
Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer. What that means for the jet maker
After Rolls-Royce split, Boom said it will have a new engine partner by the end of the year.
North Carolina outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also contained […]
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
Changes to supplemental health plans for North Carolina public retirees will save $1.7M
(The Center Square) — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell recently announced changes to the supplemental insurance plans for retirees that’s expected to save $1.7 million through lowered fees. Folwell negotiated lower fees for dental and vision plans with Pierce Insurance, the state’s partner provider of supplemental insurance...
