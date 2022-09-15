ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

tigermedianet.com

SGA hears from executive staff; Clounch discusses career at FHSU

It was a night of looking ahead and reflection for the Student Government Association at Thursday’s meeting, with senators hearing from executive staff about upcoming events and from Teresa Clounch about her career at FHSU. The first executive report was from President Ryan Stanley. Stanley spoke about the work...
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Tigers earn first conference win at home

Prior to returning home on Saturday, FHSU men’s soccer had been on a three-game road trip through both Texas and Oklahoma. FHSU dropped one match and earned a tie in two non-conference games before playing to a tie against Rogers State in FHSU’s first Great American Conference game of the season on Thursday.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

FHSU volleyball set for first home matches of the year

Fort Hays State volleyball is set to host games this weekend for the first time this season. The team has been on the road to start the season, playing in two tournaments and two MIAA matches for a total of 10 matches. The Tigers sit at 5-5 at this point of the season entering their first games inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Tigers Fall 3-1 in home opener to undefeated Bronchos￼

Friday night marked the first time this season the Fort Hays State volleyball team faced their opponent in Gross Memorial Coliseum, going up against the undefeated University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos. The Tigers fell 25-9 in the first set but came back to win the second set 25-20. However, two...
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Tiger volleyball wins first home match against Newman Jets

After a loss in their first home game of the season on Friday, the Fort Hays State volleyball team looked to bounce back in their second match at home against the Newman Jets on Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. FHSU won 3-2 to secure their first MIAA victory. The Tigers...
HAYS, KS

