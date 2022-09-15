Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
orangecountytribune.com
Laurie Merrick (GG council)
Laurie Merrick, resident of Garden Grove for 30 years. Seeking election to Garden Grove City Council District 3. I have lived in Garden Grove for 30 years. I want to help preserve the community and continue to have the residents voice their concerns and issues through me. I am not a career politician, therefore my goals will always be for Garden Grove’s best interests.
orangecountytribune.com
Oscar Rodriguez ( HB council)
Oscar Rodriguez, 28, resident of Huntington Beach for 25 years. Seeking election to Huntington Beach City Council. I am running because I want Huntington Beach to be the best forward-thinking city in Orange County. I grew up in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and I am thankful for the opportunities that I have received through various programs. The city has made significant progress in addressing homelessness, mental health, communication and infrastructure upgrades. We must continue to invest in these key areas and that is why this election is important.
signalscv.com
Saugus Café set to be honored at plaque dedication ceremony
Saugus Café is scheduled to be honored at an El Clampus Vitus’ “Clampers” plaque dedication ceremony in recognition for being a historical establishment as the oldest operational café in Los Angeles County. The Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) is a fraternal organization that is...
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: E-bikes, “Swim the Avenues” postponed, White House summons Northrop Grumman
The Redondo Beach city council will take up a discussion about e-bikes at a meeting yet to be determined this fall, following a Sept. 6 request by Councilman Todd Loewenstein. The subject at this point is general – what is legal, what isn’t, how to make things safer. Councilman Nils Nehrenheim and Christian Horvath made a call earlier in the same meeting for more e-bike education.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
City Election Analysis: Irvine Mayoral Race
In 2020, Farrah Khan won Irvine’s Mayoral race with just 47% of support from Irvine voters. Now, she’s running for re-election in November, hoping that her four opponents will split the vote, allowing her to win again. Khan’s disappointing performance as Mayor began shortly after she took office,...
fullertonobserver.com
Michelle Steel Called Out for Gift of Public Land to Donor
About 40 residents turned out to protest a proposed “gift” of public land by former Supervisor Michelle Steel to her political donor, Buck Johns. Gathering on the adjacent public tidelands trail on Thursday, September 8, an orderly group of individuals posted signs on the fence erected by Johns on the land that Steel sought to sell at a bargain rate.
newsantaana.com
The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs
Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)
Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
idesignarch.com
Romantic Modern Oceanfront Stone and Stucco House
This elegant flat roof modern home in Laguna Beach, California is an architectural work of art. Stone, stucco and glass elegantly blend together against the ocean view backdrop. Designed by Geoff Sumich Design, architects used an approach of “romantic modernism” to create this one of a kind residence.
Long Beach Post
Marine researchers, Long Beach boat owners, continue Olympia oyster restoration project
Marine biologists, local conservationists and Long Beach Yacht Club members spent Sunday afternoon examining oyster strings as part of a long-term project to restore Olympia oyster populations in Southern California. The oyster strings, made of oyster shells collected from local restaurants, have served as homes for oyster larvae since they...
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
sunnews.org
City permits Patriotic performance in the park
On Sept. 18, a very special event will take place in Seal Beach. The Seal Beach Symphony will present its first major performance titled “Patriots in the Park.”. It will be an evening of classical Americana featuring orchestra, soloists, an adult, and a youth choir. Artistic Director Chad Berlinghieri...
nypressnews.com
Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
irvineweekly.com
The Owl Experiment Above Irvine’s University Hills
The hills have owls – at least that is the hope of a new approach to pest control being tested by the Irvine-based HOOT Group. While rodent populations are undoubtedly a nuisance for property owners and renters everywhere, an environmental group in University Hills is hosting open auditions for owls to become the neighborhood’s newest breed of eco-friendly exterminators.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
theregistrysocal.com
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
