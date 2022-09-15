Oscar Rodriguez, 28, resident of Huntington Beach for 25 years. Seeking election to Huntington Beach City Council. I am running because I want Huntington Beach to be the best forward-thinking city in Orange County. I grew up in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and I am thankful for the opportunities that I have received through various programs. The city has made significant progress in addressing homelessness, mental health, communication and infrastructure upgrades. We must continue to invest in these key areas and that is why this election is important.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO