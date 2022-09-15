Football player suffers seizure, teammate injures neck during Hall County football game

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A regular Friday night football game quickly turned into a scary moment for two East Hall High School football players last week.

Ambulances took Jake Jones and Caden Crocker the hospital after both players suffered injuries on the same play.

Jones suffered a neck injury and lost feeling in his legs. As the paramedics were tending to his injury, Crocker suffered a seizure.

Both players are now on the mend, according to the school’s touchdown club.

“The families of these two players have been overwhelmed with love and support and would like to thank the community on and off the field for your continuous prayers and concerns. This has definitely touched other high schools and individuals we don’t even know. Prayers have been and are still being answered on the behalf of each family’s need,” the group posted on Facebook.

Jones stayed in the hospital overnight and regained the feeling in his legs. He eventually returned to school on Monday.

He thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers and asked everyone to pray for his teammate.

Crocker had to recover in the intensive care unit at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but has since been moved out of the ICU.

“Both of these excellent athletes have suffered trauma physically, mentally, and emotionally. We have seen progress in healing in each of these determined athletes. Caden has a longer recovery, but each day we are seeing greatness. Continue to remember these two players each day.”

East Hall will face North Hall High School Friday night. The schools are expected to recognize the players.

©2022 Cox Media Group