What must Browns improve before facing the Jets? Quincy Carrier, Jacob Roach on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 5′s predictions were closer to perfect than any other week this high school football season. The fans went 8-2, while Matt Goul and I both finished 9-1. St. Edward was Ohio’s No. 1-ranked Division I team after surviving tests against Colorado powerhouse Cherry Creek and state-ranked Cincinnati Elder in the previous two weeks, while Massillon was No. 10 in Division II on the AP poll. Nobody saw Massillon’s 31-28 upset of the defending Division I Champions coming. The Eagles earned 88% of votes.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO