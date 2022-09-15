What must Browns improve before facing the Jets? Quincy Carrier, Jacob Roach on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Related
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 5. This article has been updated with links and recaps. Next: Sept. 24 vs. Rock Creek Christian (Md.) Next: Sept. 23 Hoban at Walsh Jesuit; St. Ignatius at River Rouge (Mich.)
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
Hoban saves Lamar Sperling for St. Ignatius in 28-7 win: Highlights, by numbers
AKRON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling had not run more than 20 times the previous three weeks. Coach Tim Tyrrell wanted to save him for a big game, such as the Knights’ 28-7 win Friday night against St. Ignatius. Hoban (5-0), which entered the...
Writers inch away from voters at high school football season’s midpoint: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 5′s predictions were closer to perfect than any other week this high school football season. The fans went 8-2, while Matt Goul and I both finished 9-1. St. Edward was Ohio’s No. 1-ranked Division I team after surviving tests against Colorado powerhouse Cherry Creek and state-ranked Cincinnati Elder in the previous two weeks, while Massillon was No. 10 in Division II on the AP poll. Nobody saw Massillon’s 31-28 upset of the defending Division I Champions coming. The Eagles earned 88% of votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to cut ties with Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stuck by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after a disastrous 2021 season. He also
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0