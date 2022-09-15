ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm. Friday morning,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Previews#Dea Agent#Cdc#Overdose Deaths#Politics State#Natalie Kate#Raysac#Dea#Harm Reduction Specialist
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley community celebrates Henry Street Heritage Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered in Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon for the 32nd annual Henry Street Heritage festival. Community members were able to celebrate African-American heritage with Black-owned businesses and restaurants. Admission was free on Saturday until 5 p.m. The festival proceeds go toward the Harrison Museum...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire from early Sunday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road. Crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a two-story home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke hosts 800 cyclists for cyclocross racing series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 800 cyclists were in Roanoke over the weekend for a cyclocross race. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross hosted the first of four races in the USCX cyclocross racing series. Cyclists raced through a mapped out course in Fallon Park Saturday and Sunday. Professional and amateur...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Join a free guided walking tour to celebrate Hispanic businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can get a free taste of Hispanic heritage in Roanoke this week. Latinas Network and Roanoke Regional Small Business will host “Caminemos: Guided Walking Tour in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month” Tuesday. The tour will include four...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke distillery built by family, opens new tasting room

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A century has passed, but a tipsy tradition is now back in the Star City and there’s a new way you can enjoy a glass of your favorite liquors. “I love bottling, I love putting labels on it, I love blending, I love giving tastings, I love giving tours,” Brian Brady said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke gas prices down slightly over the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Gas Buddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24 a gallon as of September 19, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy