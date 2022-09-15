Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday
Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Photo
Danica Patrick had a pretty fun time at a music festival earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, who's since retired and ventured into the business and broadcasting world, had some fun at Burning Man. Patrick got into the music festival spirit, too. The legendary race car driver's...
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
UFC・
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
WWE・
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Being Called Out By Fox News Host
Earlier this week, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac revealed that she deleted comments on her social media posts from fans that contained vulgar content. Spiranac said she received fat-shaming messages from a number of those in the comments section - and worse. Instead of continuing to read the messages, she simply deleted them.
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item
Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone
Sterling Mahomes turned 1 1/2 over the weekend and she celebrated by making an appearance wearing the cutest pink Chiefs gear. Her mom, Brittany Mahomes, shared some snapshots of the little one who joined her dad Patrick as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. “Dad is...
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Goes Viral
The wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson turned heads on social media this week. Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, went viral on social media earlier this week. The wife of the major champion golfer shared a racy outfit photo on her Instagram account. The photo...
GOLF・
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
