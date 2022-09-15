Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
League of Legends Teases New Spirit Blossom Skins
League of Legends is poised to expand its Spirit Blossom line of skins soon with several new cosmetics teased this week ahead of the full reveal. The only known champion known so far to be getting a new Spirit Blossom skin is Sett, and it appears the story associated with this new Spirit Blossom event will revolve around him and his search for his estranged father. A couple of other teasers for additional champion skins were spotted in the trailer that confirmed Spirit Blossom Sett, but Riot Games hasn't yet revealed in full the next wave of Spirit Blossom skins.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Watch: AEW's Malakai Black Explains His Situation Following AEW Release
Malakai Black, fresh off being granted his conditional release from AEW, competed at Prestige Perseverance on Saturday night in Pomona, California. After defeating Kidd Bandit, Black grabbed a microphone and explained his situation to the fans in attendance. Reports recently popped up that Black wanted out of his AEW contract and that, while he was apparently initially talked down from that, his request was eventually granted. Many of those reports cited mental health as the reason behind Black's request, and that was what he hinted at during his latest promo.
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Triple H Makes Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Official for Crown Jewel
Today was the big press conference featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, and it more than delivered. Michael Cole introduced The Bloodline first, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, and then he rolled out a special introduction for Roman Reigns. Then Cole introduced Logan Paul, and then Triple H was also in attendance. After some Triple H chants, he said it was a big fight weekend and talked about Canelo and GGG. He thanked everyone for coming out and then said WWE is all about spectacle and being larger than life. After a bit more talk Triple H revealed that Roman Reigns would indeed be facing Logan Paul, and it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Another Major Character Marriage
House of the Dragon has reached the point of midseason, and as revealed in the trailer for episode 6, the show will finally reach the long-awaited time jump that will see major characters recast, as the years of Targaryen rule press on into a new decade of playing the Game of Thrones. The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode teases many new developments in the show's story – new members of House Targaryen being born, others dying off, while new unions will apparently forge bold new factions of power in Westeros.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Survivor Series Will Have Two WarGames Matches
The iconic WarGames structure will be the focus of WWE's Survivor Series in November. Created by Dusty Rhodes, WarGames got its start in NWA and WCW, and was eventually transferred over to the NXT brand as part of its TakeOver events. With Triple H fully in charge of WWE, the newly-announced Chief Content Officer has revealed to The Ringer that this year's Survivor Series is being renamed Survivor Series WarGames. For the first time ever on a main roster show, there will be two WarGames matches. As Triple H explained, the men and women's rosters will both be involved.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
GTA 5 Fans Reflect On Nine Year Anniversary
Grand Theft Auto V is now nine years old and fans are reflecting on the game's launch in 2013. By the time Rockstar Games had announced Grand Theft Auto V in 2011, it had felt like an eternity since the last Grand Theft Auto game. Many were chomping at the bit to see how Rockstar would follow up the acclaimed predecessor and what leaps in technology the new open-world game would offer. In reality, it had only been about three and a half years and they had released games like Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire before announcing it. Now, fans have been waiting for a crumb of information about Grand Theft Auto VI for nine years, it certainly makes the wait between GTA 4 and 5 a bit comical now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6: Full Launch Roster Revealed
In a somewhat unusual turn of events, Street Fighter 6 developer Capcom has gone ahead and completely revealed the launch roster for the upcoming fighter. Given that confirmed fighters had been slowly revealed in bits and pieces up to this point, it's a bit odd to see all of them confirmed at once. For example, Capcom only just yesterday revealed that Ken, Blanka, E. Honda, and Dhalsim would be part of the launch roster.
ComicBook
AEW Roster Reportedly Not Pleased With Kenny Omega's Talent Meeting Comments
The Best Bout Machine reportedly ruffled some feathers at a recent All Elite Wrestling talent meeting. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Executive Vice President and active wrestler Kenny Omega was one of the key speakers at a locker room meeting several weeks ago. This meeting went down before AEW All Out and is separate from the one called recently by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. At this meeting, Omega reportedly told the roster that "eight out of ten of the people there he wouldn't have hired." It's important to note that several sources stressed that Omega was "clearly joking" while others went as far as to say that Omega "admitted he wasn't being serious," but nevertheless the comment still rubbed some the wrong way. Omega was reportedly looking at New Japan's Will Ospreay when he made this comment, who was in the AEW locker room due to his involvement in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback
Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.
ComicBook
AEW Fans Spotted Kenny Omega's Bite Mark From the All Out Brawl
Kenny Omega has been over in Japan this week and, while taking part in a Capcom stream at the Tokyo Game Show, fans noticed what they believe is the bite mark from the now infamous locker room brawl after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. The fight involved Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk and Ace Steel and details from both sides have been coming out ever since. One of the most consistent talking points was that Steel, a backstage coach for AEW who was involved onscreen with Punk's road back to the AEW World Championship, bit Omega during the altercation. Fightful Select then noted in a report that the bite was on Omega's left forearm.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie Announcement
Yesterday, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Netflix's Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). The series just debuted its fifth season, and Macchio recently teased the possibility of a "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe." However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, just confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.
ComicBook
John Wick Chapter 4 Star Says Keanu Reeves Looked After Her on Set
It's been over three years since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hit theatres, and fans of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise have been eager for the fourth installment. John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, and it will feature some exciting new additions to the cast. Not only will Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Bill Skarsgård (It and It Chapter Two) be appearing in the film, but Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama has also joined the cast. During a recent interview with Variety, Sawayama talked about working with Reeves and had nothing but praise for the iconic star.
Comments / 0