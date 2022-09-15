ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

spokanepublicradio.org

Interview with Mallory Battista and Lisa Soranaka

Artists Lisa Soranaka and Mallory Battista head into the studio with E.J. Iannelli to talk about "Sun Shine Through," a large concrete and glass/tile mosaic sculpture they're creating together. Once completed, the sculpture is intended to be installed along the North Monroe hill on the border of Spokane's Emerson-Garfield and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: The Symphony's "Fantastique!"

For the final day of Symphony Week 2022, music director James Lowe returned to the SPR studio with pianist Natasha Paremski to preview the Spokane Symphony's first Masterworks concert of the season. Titled "Fantastique!", the concert's program features Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor") followed by Jessie Montgomery's one-movement work...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
OLDTOWN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP FOOTBALL: Just enough: Coeur d'Alene holds off Lakeland in hard-fought nonleague showdown

RATHDRUM — Lakeland did almost enough to earn a hard-fought home win. Coeur d’Alene just had a few more plays in its tank. Coeur d’Alene junior Kruz Wheeler scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings their first lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then the defense made it hold up in a scoreless second half for a 14-13 nonleague win over the Hawks at Corbit Field on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA

