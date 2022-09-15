RATHDRUM — Lakeland did almost enough to earn a hard-fought home win. Coeur d’Alene just had a few more plays in its tank. Coeur d’Alene junior Kruz Wheeler scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings their first lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then the defense made it hold up in a scoreless second half for a 14-13 nonleague win over the Hawks at Corbit Field on Friday.

