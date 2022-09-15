Read full article on original website
spokanepublicradio.org
Interview with Mallory Battista and Lisa Soranaka
Artists Lisa Soranaka and Mallory Battista head into the studio with E.J. Iannelli to talk about "Sun Shine Through," a large concrete and glass/tile mosaic sculpture they're creating together. Once completed, the sculpture is intended to be installed along the North Monroe hill on the border of Spokane's Emerson-Garfield and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local bull rider shares story after breaking neck in fall at Cusick Rodeo
SPOKANE, Wash. – Connor Hagerty was signed up to ride a bull at the Cusick Rodeo on August 19th–something he’d been doing since he was a little kid, when he got the nickname “Hubba.”. “I ended up riding him for 87 points,” Hagerty said. “I went...
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: The Symphony's "Fantastique!"
For the final day of Symphony Week 2022, music director James Lowe returned to the SPR studio with pianist Natasha Paremski to preview the Spokane Symphony's first Masterworks concert of the season. Titled "Fantastique!", the concert's program features Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor") followed by Jessie Montgomery's one-movement work...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
nicsentinel.com
Keelboat Sailing on Lake Coeur d’Alene: a look into the free Outdoor Pursuits’ trips
North Idaho College students set sail on the Study Aboard keelboat Sept. 13 as part of an Outdoor Pursuits trip—just one of many offered to students this semester. Terry Brinton, Outdoor Pursuits coordinator, captained the 26′ keelboat and brought students out to Lake Coeur d’Alene to introduce them to sailing basics. These basics included:
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Just enough: Coeur d'Alene holds off Lakeland in hard-fought nonleague showdown
RATHDRUM — Lakeland did almost enough to earn a hard-fought home win. Coeur d’Alene just had a few more plays in its tank. Coeur d’Alene junior Kruz Wheeler scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings their first lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then the defense made it hold up in a scoreless second half for a 14-13 nonleague win over the Hawks at Corbit Field on Friday.
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Parts of Sprague Avenue to go from five lanes to three starting Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday. The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.
KREM
Oktoberfest kicks off in Coeur d'Alene on Friday; here's what you need to know
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene. There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A stein-holding contest and...
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
