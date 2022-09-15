Carl Jackson Honorary Captain for Nevada Game

Former Iowa Coach Will Spend Weekend with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa assistant coach Carl Jackson will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Nevada on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.

Jackson’s coaching career spanned four decades, including 22 seasons on the Iowa coaching staff. Jackson, who retired following the 2007 season, was part of five Big Ten Champion Hawkeye teams, three of which went to the Rose Bowl (1982, ’86, ’91). He is the only coach in school history to be part of five conference championships. During his career, Jackson instructed a “who’s who” of Iowa running back stars, including Ronnie Harmon, Rick Bayless, Dennis Mosley, Nick Bell, Tony Stewart, Ladell Betts, Albert Young and Damian Sims.

Jackson began his collegiate coaching career with Hayden Fry at North Texas in 1976. He was there until joining Iowa from 1979-91 as running backs coach and offensive coordinator. From 1992-96, Jackson coached running backs for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL (where he was part of a Super Bowl championship). Jackson was running backs coach at the University of Texas in 1997 and then rejoined the Iowa staff from 1999-2007.

Twelve running backs that Jackson coached played professionally in the NFL. While at Iowa, Jackson coached nine of the 11 Hawkeyes that rushed for 1,000 or more yards in a season.

Jackson will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.