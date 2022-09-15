Alabama says it won't be ready to use nitrogen hypoxia method at Sept. 22 execution

Alabama will not be ready to use nitrogen hypoxia to execute a death row inmate by Sept. 22, the date of its next scheduled execution, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said in an affidavit filed in federal court today.

"The ADOC cannot carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia on September 22, 2022," the affidavit states.

The only other statement in the affidavit, other than Hamm's declaration of sound mind, says, "The ADOC remains ready to carry out [Alan Eugene Miller's] sentence by lethal injection on September 22, 2022."

Nitrogen hypoxia — sometimes called nitrogen suffocation or nitrogen asphyxiation — has never been used to execute a human being. Alabama is one of only three states to have authorized its use in capital punishment, none of which have released a protocol for how they would perform an execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

The announcement comes two days after a federal judge ordered that the relevant public officials answer definitively by Thursday at 5 p.m. whether the state has the means and ability to use nitrogen hypoxia to execute Alan Eugene Miller on Sept. 22.

Miller, 57, has asked the court to stay his execution by lethal injection, arguing that the state lost the form he says he submitted in 2018 electing nitrogen hypoxia as his preferred method of execution.

During a hearing in Miller's case on Monday, a state attorney indicated the state was nearing finalization of a protocol for a nitrogen hypoxia execution. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general who is representing ADOC Commissioner John Hamm and Attorney General Steve Marshall in Miller's lawsuit, said it was “very likely” that the state could carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia by Sept. 22.

“The protocol is there, but I won’t say it’s final,” Houts said at the federal court hearing.

An ADOC spokesperson released a statement after the affidavit was filed saying that its protocol is not complete.

"The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has completed many of the preparations necessary for conducting executions by nitrogen hypoxia. The protocol for carrying out executions by this method is not yet complete. Once the nitrogen hypoxia protocol is complete, ADOC personnel will need sufficient time to be thoroughly trained before an execution can be conducted using this method," ADOC said in the statement.

Miller’s attorneys have argued that the state is depriving Miller of equal protection under the law, comparing his case to that of Jarrod Taylor, whose execution by lethal injection was called off after he alleged that Alabama officials lost his nitrogen hypoxia election form. Taylor waived his attorney-client privilege and provided copies of the signed form and email communications to the court in 2021. Miller’s attorneys have not provided similar privileged documentation.

R. Austin Huffaker Jr., U.S. district judge for the middle district of Alabama, now weighs Miller’s request for a preliminary injunction of execution by lethal injection with only a week until he is scheduled to be put to death by the state.

Miller was sentenced to die for the 1999 killings of Lee Michael Holdbrooks, Christopher Scott Yancy and Terry Lee Jarvis in two workplace shootings. Miller was convicted of the killings in Shelby County but lived in Autauga County.

Depriving the body of oxygen

The untried method of execution involves forcing a person to inhale pure nitrogen gas. Nitrogen, which makes up roughly 80% of the air we breathe, is not used by the body and is not harmful by itself. But without oxygen to breathe, the body’s processes shut down, resulting in death.

The gas would be administered either via a mask or in an enclosed chamber. Although Alabama has not released its protocol for a nitrogen hypoxia execution, it’s likely to use a gas mask. Houts said Miller had been asked if he would be fitted for a mask and refused.

Experts have raised logistical questions regarding the safety of witnesses, prison staff and others. Whether the condemned person would be sedated in advance also has not been explained.

It’s unknown whether asphyxiation from nitrogen would cause a painful death. Proponents touted it as a “more humane method” and cited evidence that critics feel is questionable. One expert denied possible euphoric effects and said the method is “not humane.”

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

