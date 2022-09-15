Read full article on original website
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
A lot can change in a couple of months. Democrats now face a midterm environment that looks decidedly brighter than it was in the middle of the summer.
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and state attorney general sweep the GOP ticket. While each of the candidates made Trump’s false claims that he won the presidential contest a central part of their campaigns, it’s unclear whether that message will resonate among Arizona’s increasingly diverse registered voters in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Trump-endorsed Blake Masters beat his Republican challengers and...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.
NBC News
