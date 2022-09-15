ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Officers: IMPD 'retaliated' after they reported sergeant kicking man in face, lawsuit says

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212Dfp_0hwyRXrs00

Two Indianapolis officers are suing the city’s police department and its chief, alleging they faced retaliation after reporting their sergeant who’s accused of stomping a homeless man in the face in Monument Circle last year, according to court records.

Matthew Shores and Christopher Kibbey filed the federal case this week. The officers, who each have more than 20 years on the force, assisted in the arrest of a man who was seen being kicked in the face by Sgt. Eric Huxley on body camera footage.

Huxley is facing charges of official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury in connection with the arrest. His attorney in a June hearing asked for a trial date, meaning they plan to let a judge or jury decide on the case.

The encounter began when police said the man was being “loud and disorderly” on Monument Circle on Sept. 24, 2021. As the officers placed him in handcuffs and tried to restrain him, Huxley can be seen on the body camera footage stomping his foot down on the man's face while he was on the ground. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Both charges were dropped in early October.

The lawsuit argues the police department retaliated against the duo after they reported the excessive force to their superiors by placing Shores on administrative leave and Kibbey on administrative duty "despite any wrongdoing on their part."

Among the other complaints raised in the lawsuit:

  • The officers said they could not work overtime, part-time or security when removed from their regular duty after the arrest, leading to financial strain.
  • The officer's police vehicles were replaced with older, less-safe models.
  • The officers said they faced "abusive ridicule, embarrassment and defamatory statements" by the chief and their superiors after reporting.
  • The suit argues the alleged retaliatory actions by the police department would deter employees from complaining about unlawful acts by their superiors or participating in an internal investigation in the future.

When reached for comment, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department declined citing its policy not to discuss pending litigation.

The pair’s Cincinnati-based attorney, Harrison Green, said in court records that Shores immediately told Huxley his use of force "looked bad" after reviewing bodycam footage. He called Huxley again to ask what to include in what's known as a “Blue Team” report, a document police fill out after use-of-force instances.

Huxley, the suit said, responded that he'd make a report that would be sent to supervisors.

The suit said Shores told his supervisors about the incident the day after the arrest and asked them to review the body camera footage. Both he and Kibbey submitted Blue Team reports, the suit said.

A little over a week later, Shores and Kibbey said they were placed on administrative duty/leave, alleging Shores was told he did not report what happened in a timely manner.

Shores and Kibbey in the suit further said they’ve been treated as untrustworthy and disloyal by their colleagues since the arrest became public. They also contend they’ve been publicly ridiculed after being implicated by Chief Randal Taylor in the use-of-force case during a press conference about the incident two weeks after.

The officers are seeking compensatory, punitive and general damages, as well as attorney fees.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

Comments / 32

Chan Johnson
3d ago

and this is what separates the good cops from the bad good cops get ridiculed and done wrong for doing the right thing but bad cops get nothing but a pat 9n the back. hell personally bad cops should get a more extensive punishment for wearing a badge and committing a crime. if u hit a cop your charges enhance so should cops that knowingly break the law and get caught

Reply(4)
24
Patriot
3d ago

These kind of things happen all of the time, thankfully these two officers stepped up and said something. HOLD POLICE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR OWN ACTIONS

Reply(1)
21
Ray Mac
3d ago

"Why don't good cops speak out against bad cops?" Because they get punished and or fired. Cariol Horne tried to help someone being attacked by a fellow officer and lost her job and pension. She's been trying for a decade to get justice..

Reply
11
Related
Fox 59

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Impd#Law Enforcement
WTHR

Prosecutor determines Greenfield officer was justified in fatal shooting

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County prosecutor determined Friday that a deadly shooting involving Greenfield police officers in July was legally justified. Prosecutor Brent Eaton reviewed an investigation by Indiana State Police into the July 31 shooting death of 56-year-old Darrin Baker of Indianapolis before making his decision. (NOTE:...
GREENFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Lootpress

Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Loren Mandrell, 44, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy