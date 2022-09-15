ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triumphant 'Tina': Dazzling star makes national tour of Broadway's Turner musical worth the love

By Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

The show: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Written by: Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins; directed by Phyllida Lloyd

What it’s about: The Broadway national tour that launched in Providence this week tells the story of legendary singer Tina Turner: from her childhood as an enthusiastic church singer whose abused mother left her behind; to her discovery as a teen by charismatic Ike Turner; to Ike's abusive and increasingly violent treatment she finally escaped; to her struggles before a big comeback as a solo star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLTOH_0hwyRUDh00

This is a jukebox musical with two dozen songs, sometimes with hits by the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll worked in to enhance the plot — though some are uncomfortably shoehorned into convenient spots. (Does a song about Mad Max’s “Thunderdome” really fit after a family death?)

Theater on Cape Cod: Hilarious 'Sunshine Boys,' powerful 'Quickies' + 2 more plays our critics say you should see

See it or not?: It’s the caliber of the performances that make “Tina” well worth a trip, especially of the title character. Naomi Rodgers — performing at Wednesday night’s opener in a role she alternates with Zurin Villanueva — presented a dazzling, fiery portrayal of the iconic performer, both in Rodgers' nuanced acting of multiple ages and particularly in her high-powered singing and dancing. You can’t take your eyes off her.

As with any condensing of a life within a couple of hours, the plot is largely surfacey and hitting-the-highlights (or lowlights), with the fast rush of time diminishing the importance and details of milestones, especially for audience members not fully familiar with Tina's background. Those include Tina’s relationship with second husband Erwin Bach, other non-Ike romances and her children. But there are multiple characters and moments — when Tina visits her ailing mother in the hospital, when Tina escapes a beating by Ike and begs a motel clerk for a place to stay — that are given more depth and emotion than many jukebox musicals deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8wG9_0hwyRUDh00

Highlights: Rodgers’ stunning Tina is the huge performance high here, but Garrett Turner’s dangerous Ike is sinister and scary indeed, with some scenes hard to watch, and young Ayvah Johnson playing young Anna-Mae Bullock (Tina’s given name) is a wonder with a sit-up-and-take-notice voice. For the music, the songs that are presented as rollicking club and concert performances more than make up for ones that don’t fit into the plot so well (though are also well-performed). The big, showy numbers are electrifying and satisfying, with the band, Anthony Van Laast’s choreography and Mark Thompson’s costumes adding so much to the experience.

Fun facts: The show is listed as being presented “in association with” Turner herself, now 82, and she and husband Bach are executive producers on the show. She's an inspiration: Turner overcame disastrous personal troubles, including a near-fatal overdose, to become a singer with 12 Grammy Award wins and more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in history.

Congratulations!: 'To my P-town family, I love you!': 'White Lotus' actor Murray Bartlett gets Emmy win

Worth noting: This is the 21st time since 2008 that a national tour of a Broadway musical has launched at Providence Performing Arts Center, and it's debuting just weeks after “Tina” closed on Broadway. Next stop on the tour is Boston, so if you can’t get to Rhode Island to catch this, you’ve got time to go north.

One more thing: Don’t sneak out early during curtain call to beat the departing crowd for this one. Just when you can’t imagine Rodgers — who’s in nearly every scene — and the rest of the hard-working cast having any energy left, there are two post-bow finale numbers that are oh so worth waiting for and will send you off on a high note.

If you go: Through Sept. 18 at Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., https://www.ppacri.org/ ; Sept. 20-Oct. 2 at the Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston; https://boston.broadway.com/shows

