Income Tax

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
1.6 Million Taxpayers Are Getting Surprise Refunds From the IRS

Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
IRS sets the record straight: We’re going after tax evaders, not honest Americans: Op-Ed

This is an op-ed from Charles P. Rettig, the 49th Commissioner of the IRS. As the nation’s tax administrator, the IRS plays a unique role in our nation. It can be a difficult job. After all, does anyone really like paying taxes? Of course not. But they’re essential to fund the roads we drive on, the schools our children attend, support our military and so much more. Unfortunately, given the nature of this work and historical stereotypes, the IRS is often perceived as an easy target for mischaracterizations of what IRS employees do — and that’s exactly what’s happened in recent weeks.
Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
