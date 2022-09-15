Read full article on original website
The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
For anyone who missed the tax filing deadlines during the pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) might actually, surprisingly, owe you money. 1.6 million filers are set to receive a collective $1.2 billion — but only if they file the right forms before the IRS deadline. Here's what you need to know.
(NEXSTAR) – Some taxpayers are going to see a boost to their bank accounts soon – the IRS has announced that it will be refunding $1.2 billion in tax filing penalties. Nearly 1.6 million people will automatically get a refund after filing certain 2019 or 2020 returns late, according to the IRS.
This is an op-ed from Charles P. Rettig, the 49th Commissioner of the IRS. As the nation’s tax administrator, the IRS plays a unique role in our nation. It can be a difficult job. After all, does anyone really like paying taxes? Of course not. But they’re essential to fund the roads we drive on, the schools our children attend, support our military and so much more. Unfortunately, given the nature of this work and historical stereotypes, the IRS is often perceived as an easy target for mischaracterizations of what IRS employees do — and that’s exactly what’s happened in recent weeks.
Alaskan residents will receive a direct one-time payment of over $3,000 in five days.
Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
FAMILIES in one state are eligible to receive up to $750 in direct payments this year - but the deadline to file the necessary paperwork is days away. A recent Rhode Island budget plan passed by Governor Daniel McKee expands the child tax rebate, sending families $250 for each qualifying child with a maximum of $750.
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. The first payment, a maximum of $841, was issued on Sept. 1. The second payment,...
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should start transferring special refunds of up to $750 into bank accounts before the end of September. Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?Pixabay.
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed.
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
On Wednesday, the White House announced its long-awaited debt cancellation plan. Joe Biden will erase $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The federal student loan payment moratorium will also be extended until December 31. Sadly, this news does almost nothing for...
