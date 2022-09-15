Harrison linebackers holding down middle of stout defense

WEST LAFAYETTE - The most notorious defenses always get a nickname.

Monsters of the Midway. No Name Defense. Steel Curtain. Orange Crush.

They become iconic.

On the north end of Tippecanoe County is a defense that hasn't yet earned a nickname, but one that probably should.

And in the middle of it, Mike linebacker Joey Johnson and Will linebacker Brayden Conklin, who've built a connection as a duo, first on Harrison's freshman football team, then junior varsity and again last year as varsity starters their junior season.

"They've played so many games together now," Raiders coach Terry Peebles said. "They've never really been apart. They definitely have that instinctual and don't have to communicate so much verbally. They know what the other one is going to do."

Through four games, and behind a stout defensive line, Harrison is allowing just 12.5 points per game. The middle linebackers have a combined 37 tackles for a defense that is about as balanced as they come in that department.

"Us and the defensive line have each other's backs. When someone makes a mistake the other one is there to fill," Johnson said. "As a team, as a defense, we've kind of got that chemistry, that bond from the offseason that has connected us all. We all know how to pick up each other's mistakes."

There haven't been many mistakes.

The one that stands out came last month in the season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders had bottled up West Lafayette for nearly two entire quarters, a rarity against the Red Devils. Quarterback Max Mullis then used his legs, rather than his arm, and West Side scored 27 points.

Harrison has allowed just 23 combined points in the three games since.

"It can help us see a quarterback that runs and for us to see how to get out on him and not let him get loose," said Conklin, Harrison's leading tackler this season.

That will come into play Friday against Anderson, which has a quarterback who also leads the team in rushing.

Last week, Harrison's offense put the defense in a couple of early binds.

But the Raiders stood tall, keeping McCutcheon out of the end zone all night and forcing a field goal when the Mavericks had an early first-and-goal in a scoreless game.

"That was a very big deal," Johnson said. "We've kind of lived on that all season, just wherever we are on the field, do what we can to get the ball back for the offense."

Anderson will provide a new test Friday night before Harrison has to turn around and play the highest-scoring team in the conference in Lafayette Jeff.

In the last two weeks, Harrison's offensive output has matched its defense, scoring 89 points in wins over Marion and McCutcheon.

"Our offense is starting to click, which is great," Conklin said. "Our defense is going to keep doing what it's doing and get the ball to the offense to come in and score."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Anderson (2-2) at Harrison (3-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Anderson 36.04, Harrison 74

Series history: Harrison has won all 10 meetings, including 42-14 last season.

About Anderson: The Indians average 15 points and allow 19.5 per game. ... After scoring six points in its first two games, Anderson has outscored its two North Central Conference opponents 54-16. ... The Indians are trying to win three straight games for the first time since 2011. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Steven Kline (23-49, 329 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT). ... Rushing: Kline (47 car., 173 yards, 1 TD), Teddy McGee (50 car., 173 yards). ... Receiving: Daris Miles (8 rec., 135 yards, 3 TD). ... Tackles: Dilyn Fuller (48), Jordan Tyler (38). ... Sacks: Fuller (3). ... Interceptions: De'Jon Whiteside (1), Dylan Cook (1). ... Kicking: Kline (6-9 PAT).

About Harrison: The Raiders average 31.3 points and allow 12.5. ... Harrison is ranked 10th in the Class 5A coaches poll. ... The Raiders have won 11 straight conference games. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Ben Henderson (47-71, 639 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT). ... Rushing: Henderson (48 car., 332 yards, 5 TD), Carter Knoy (38 car., 301 yards, 2 TD), Ethan Popp (41 car., 260 yards, 1 TD). ... Receiving: Carter McDonald (13 rec., 212 yards, 1 TD), Jake Walters (14 rec., 196 yards, 3 TD). ... Tackles: Brayden Conklin (20), Josh McKelvin (18). ... Sacks: Jorge Debernardi (2), Boone Munn (2). ... Interceptions: Gavin Goodwin (2). ... Kicking: Alex Stene (14-15 PAT, 2-2 FG, long of 29).

Coach Peebles' take: "They are 2-0 in the conference, tied for first place. In the past we've handled ourselves and done pretty well against Anderson, but more than playing against Anderson Friday, it is more us playing against ourselves with the execution, the turnovers. We had two turnovers last week that weren't forced. Those are the things we have to clean up if we want to win a conference championship and compete against the top level teams in our league."