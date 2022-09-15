ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, OH

High school football Week 5: Northwestern -Norwayne clash highlights local slate

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
 3 days ago
A preview of every local Week 5 football game:

Game of the Week: Northwestern (3-1, 1-0 WCAL) at Norwayne (3-1, 1-0)

Is it too early to start thinking about the big picture in Week 5? The result of this game could have huge ramifications not only on the Wayne County Athletic League race, but playoff positioning as well.

Norwayne enters Friday as the league favorite, losing just once in its last 17 conference games and boasting a 45-4 record in WCAL play since the start of the 2015 season. Only Dalton and Northwestern have beaten the Bobcats during that stretch, with the Huskies' lone win coming back in 2019.

No matter what happens this week, Bobcats and Huskies look like surefire playoff teams at this point. However, a win or loss could be the difference between playing at home or on the road in the playoffs. Neither of these teams are worried about that sort of thing now, but the ripple effects of every result are worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

Last week: Northwestern 55, Rittman 8; Norwayne 70, Hillsdale 14

Players to know: QB Ethan Siders, Northwestern; RB/DB Jake Gill, Norwayne; QB/DB Elijah Stanley, Norwayne

Outlook: Norwayne and Northwestern's offenses have been more dynamic than any other teams' in Wayne County. Both can run and pass the ball and have multiple weapons that can take apart an opposing defense. The Huskies have scored 40 or more points three times this year, and the Bobcats have eclipsed 60 points twice. Norwayne's pass defense might get its biggest test of the year with Siders throwing to receivers like CJ Reed, Cade St. Clair and Nolan Hartsel. Meanwhile, even while Norwayne is dealing with some injuries to key players, Jake Gill is still the best playmaker in the WCAL and creates so much offense, whether or not he touches the ball or not because of the extra attention he demands from opposing defenses. Points should not be hard to come by.

Smithville (4-0, 1-0) at Dalton (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: Smithville 14, Chippewa 0; Dalton 42, Waynedale 13

Players to know: LB/TE Luke Raines, Smithville; RB Sammy Tomlinson, Dalton; OL/DL Quentin Lehman, Dalton

Outlook: With all four 1-0 WCAL teams meeting in Week 5, only two will be able to march into Week 6 tied atop the standings. Obviously, that would be a big deal for either of these programs. Dalton is the defending league champ and hasn't lost a WCAL game since 2020 and Smithville has a chance for its first 2-0 start in WCAL play since 2017, which was also the first time it started a season 5-0. This is by far Smithville's toughest game so far, facing a Dalton team that is always among the area's most disciplined. Finding the same kind of running room the Smithies been accustomed to will be difficult against the 'Dawgs. Dalton's combination of Tomlinson and Greyson Siders running behind its experienced line has worked so far and will likely be on the menu a lot Friday.

Madison (0-4, 0-1 OCC) at West Holmes (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: Wooster 35, Madison 7; West Holmes 37, Mansfield Senior 7

Players to know: Sam Williams-Dixon, West Holmes; Elisha Baldridge, West Holmes; Kyle Maltarich, West Holmes

Outlook: The Knights have improved every week, which does not bode well for a Madison team that hasn't won a game since 2020. West Holmes is a legit state title contender in Division IV and should have this one wrapped up well before the final whistle. The Knights will try to get better no matter what and stay focused with a trip to Wooster on the schedule in Week 6.

Wooster (3-1, 2-0) at Lexington (1-3, 1-0)

Last week: Wooster 35, Madison 7; Lexington 30, Mount Vernon 7

Players to know: WR/LB Bronson Morgan, Wooster; LB/RB Michael Howman-Williams, Wooster; RB Markale Martin, Lexington

Outlook: Replacing almost its entire collection of skill position players hasn't been a problem for Wooster during its 3-1 start. Seth Chamberlin has been a workhorse back, averaging 23 carries per game and scoring a team-high six touchdowns. Morgan is having a breakout year at receiver and Luke Snowbarger has improved every week at QB. If that improvement, combined with stellar defensive play, continues in Week 5, the Generals have a very good chance at heading into their matchup with defending OCC champ West Holmes at 4-1.

Hillsdale (1-3, 0-1 WCAL) at Chippewa (1-3, 0-1)

Last week: Norwayne 70, Hillsdale 14; Smithville 14, Chippewa 0

Players to know: RB/LB Braylen Jarvis, Hillsdale; LB Garrett Deyling, Chippewa; LB Sam Petit, Chippewa

Outlook: Hilldale and Chippewa have shown positive flashes during the first half of the season, but offensive consistency and turnovers have proved extremely costly for both. Last week, Norwayne turned Hillsdale's takeaways into a 70-14 rout, while turnovers ruined Chippewa's chance at handing Smithville its first loss of the year. Look for that to be a major point of emphasis going forward for two teams that will likely try to keep the ball on the ground this week.

Rittman (2-2, 0-1) at Waynedale (1-3, 0-1)

Last week: Northwestern 55, Rittman 8; Dalton 42, Waynedale 13

Players to know: RB/DB Artie Sonego, Rittman; OL/DL Tyler Thompson, Rittman; RB/LB Marquel Troyer, Waynedale

Outlook: Building a program into a consistent winner doesn't happen overnight, and Rittman and Waynedale are in the midst of that process. Both teams are looking to put consecutive losses behind them and bring positivity into the second half of the season.

Orrville (2-2, 1-0 PAC-7) at Fairless (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: Orrville 41, Manchester 8; Fairless 31, Northwest 28

Players to know: RB/DB Asiah Smith, Orrville; WR/DB Mason Woodruff, Orrville; QB Carson Colucci, Fairless

Outlook: Orrville has rebounded in resounding fashion from losses to Wooster and West Holmes out of the gate. Nobody in the area has experienced a more unbalanced schedule so far, facing the Div. II Generals and Div. IV Knights, who are combined 7-1 heading into Week 5, before beating rebuilding Akron Springfield and Manchester teams. The Red Riders will see the competition level ratchet up against Friday against a Fairless team that's won eight of its last nine league games.

CVCA (3-1, 1-0) at Triway (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: CVCA 42, Canton South 36 (OT); Triway 44, Tuslaw 14

Players to know: RB/LB Kyle Snider, CVCA; QB/DB Zack Miller, Triway; WR/LB Easton Barnard, Triway

Outlook: It looks to be crowded at the top of the PAC-7, and these are two of the teams vying for the top spot. Triway marched into Cuyahoga Falls and stunned the Royals 33-0 last season, propelling it all the way to a co-league championship. This is a clash of two very different styles, with CVCA rarely throwing the ball and Triway airing it out more than the majority of high school teams. As far as outstanding individual talents go, CVCA's Snider (851 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and Triway's Miller (1,108 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT passing; 126 yards, 4 TDs rushing) are two of the very best in the league.

Northwest (2-2, 0-1) at Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: Fairless 31, Northwest 28; Triway 44, Tuslaw 14

Players to know: OL/DL Isaac LaFay, Northwest; RB/DB Kyler Miraglia, Northwest; QB Troy Harbeitner, Tuslaw

Outlook: It's been a roller coaster season for Tuslaw, which has faced a variety of opponents, almost all of them exhibiting different styles of play. Northwest might present the best offensive and defensive lines the Mustangs have faced all season, led by multi-year starters LaFay and Jimmy Cunningham. The Mustangs will have to play almost a perfect game to snap its 16-game PAC-7 losing streak.

Centerburg (3-1, 1-0 KMAC) at Loudonville (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: Centerburg 42, East Knox 7, Mount Gilead 18, Loudonville 13

Players to know: RB/DB Tyler Johnson, Centerburg; QB/DB Matt Sprang, Loudonville; LB Aidan Wolford, Loudonville

Outlook: Since allowing 49 points to still-undefeated Crestview in Week 1, the Redbirds defense has been lights out, limiting all three opponents to fewer than 20 points. However, Loudonville's offense has also scored fewer than 20 points in each game as well. The Redbirds have the tool to put together a winning season, and if they can find offensive consistency, they'll have a good chance to pick up their first conference win.

#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wcal#Hillsdale 14 Players#Northwestern
