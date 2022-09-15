Make the Gorst solution a focus of fall's election

Build an elevated highway around Sinclair Inlet to solve the Gorst traffic mess? How stupid is that idea? The state and Seattle just spent millions of dollars to take down an elevated highway along the waterfront in Seattle. Can't we learn from past mistakes?

Any person with common sense can look at the landscape and come to the conclusion that building a bridge connecting Highway 3 near Loxie Eagan Blvd and Highway 16 near the Tremont exit is the best and only solution to solve the problem.

So, who owns the problem? The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and our state senators and representatives that represent Kitsap County. The fact is that WSDOT has not made a significant investment in Kitsap County's transportation infrastructure in over 40 years, including the Washington State Ferry system. The last major investment in our highway system was accomplished by Kitsap County with Trident Impact Funds when we built the extension of Highway 3 from Silverdale to Poulsbo.

It is election time and we should ask every candidate from the 23rd, 26th and 35th legislative districts about their plan to solve the problem.

Bill Mahan, Port Orchard