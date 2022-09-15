Local Bed, Bath & Beyond store to close

This story contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

The Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Quail Creek Crossing shopping center will close.

It's one of an estimated 150 stores the troubled retail chain announced in August it would close. The local store and one in Port Arthur were the only Texas stores on a preliminary list released Thursday.

Residents on the company's email list were notified of a clearance sale to begin.

Bed, Bath & Beyond was founded in 1971, and became popular because of its large offering of products for the home. The company's fortunes began to change as e-commerce took hold and other big chains like Walmart and Target cut into its business. The company has also be affected by changes in leadership, By 2020, it had begun closing stores.

Earlier this month the company's chief financial officer died by suicide in New York City.

