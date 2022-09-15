ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

UPDATE: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Shreveport neighborhood

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
UPDATE 11:41 p.m.: Louisiana State Police said at 2:10 p.m. detectives with the LSP were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on surveillance camera at his parent's home in the Twelve Oaks neighborhood loading weapons into his vehicle.

Anthony's parents called 911, requesting officers to their residence.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood they encountered Anthony fleeing in his vehicle in the 600 block of Ashley River Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop and Anthony exited the vehicle armed with a handgun. He pointed the firearm at officers and was then shot.

Officers then called for EMS and began rendering aid. Anthony was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Original: Shreveport Police Department are currently on scene of a shooting in a south Shreveport neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to Mazant Lane and Milbank Drive at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a suspicious person.

Crpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department said that two officers fired their weapons at an individual. That person was transported to a nearby hospital with is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Louisiana State Police will be taking over this investigation.

This is a developing story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Bohica
3d ago

If he hadn’t have pulled a gun… He’d probably still be alive… Guarantee there won’t be one protest, Not one riot and I bet it never makes National News…

Reply(1)
2
 

